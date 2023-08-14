The city of Chanute has officially published its 2024 budget, dropping and setting the mill levy at 0.
“... We’re going to be one of the only cities that I know of … that operates without a city mill levy. Again, there will be 8 mills on the books, but that is library. This is a very big night,” said City Manager Todd Newman. “I mean, it’s a lot of work to get to this point. I will be honest, I’m very excited. I probably will never get another opportunity to work with the commission on something this impactful that affects everyone in our community. Very exciting. Something to be very proud of.”
The Chanute Public Library’s mill levy rate for 2024 was set at 8.139 mills.
Commissioners unanimously approved and adopted the 2024 budget during Monday’s city commission meeting. The commission held a public hearing Monday, but no one from the public spoke.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said this was the “ultimate celebration of the 150th anniversary in Chanute.”
The homeowner of a $100,000 home in Chanute will save around $400 in 2024, according to Cory Kepley, finance director for Chanute.
Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild asked when the last time the city’s mill levy rate was at 0. Newman wasn’t sure, but commissioners thought it had been since the 1930s.
Commissioner Phil Chaney found an article from the 1920s or 1930s from the “The Kansas City Times” discussing Chanute being tax-free back then. As a history buff, Chaney said this was exciting for him.
“You look through all these cities in the state of Kansas. Not one of them has a 0 next to it,” Chaney said after reading the article. “So now there will be next year. Will finally be a town listed on here for the first time probably since this article was written that there’ll be a town sitting there with 0 taxes, the city mill rate.”
“Just from a historical standpoint though, I think this is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” Chaney added.
Fairchild said the word tradition came to his mind.
“We’ve got to respect tradition, the gift of our forefathers,” Fairchild said. “I wish I could go back in time and observe those meetings when those guys debated and developed this idea of municipal-owned utilities. What an incredible story … because of the city to get to where we can say we don’t need taxes. It’s an incredible tradition.”
Mayor Jacob LaRue agreed with Newman and Chaney.
“The action we took this evening should be not only local, but state and national news,” LaRue said.
Chaney also credited city staff, thanking Newman, Kepley and many others for their hard work in getting to this point.
“I mean it’s city staff is doing it all,” he said. “I mean you guys have done it all. We voted for it.”
