The city of Chanute has officially published its 2024 budget, dropping and setting the mill levy at 0. 

“... We’re going to be one of the only cities that I know of … that operates without a city mill levy. Again, there will be 8 mills on the books, but that is library. This is a very big night,” said City Manager Todd Newman. “I mean, it’s a lot of work to get to this point. I will be honest, I’m very excited. I probably will never get another opportunity to work with the commission on something this impactful that affects everyone in our community. Very exciting. Something to be very proud of.”

