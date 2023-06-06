A residence cherished by many previous tenants was demolished on Monday.
A 6-0 vote at April’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting cleared the way for additional parking space to be added at Royster Middle School.
At approximately $178,000, the approved bid included demolition, dirt excavation, concrete work, striping and fencing. The district had already purchased the residence just west of RMS for $105,748, with plans to bulldoze the structure.
Located at 506 W. Main Street, the 7,000-square-foot lot is adjacent to a small parking lot west of RMS.
It’s common for entities the size of USD 413 to snap up adjacent property whenever possible, Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune in November.
“Any time an adjacent piece of property becomes available, you take a look at it,” Adams said. “I would venture to guess that the college and hospital have the same kind of unwritten rule.”
The need for more parking space has long been an issue at Royster, Adams said, and one that his administration and the board have aimed to resolve. The limited space has forced some RMS personnel and guests to park at nearby businesses.
It also created a potentially hazardous environment during school drop-off and pick-up hours, with cars cramming both sides of the street. This also applies to evening hours when sporting events and extracurricular activities take place. Buses from other districts have also felt the parking pinch, having to park blocks away on some occasions.
“We’ve had, for a number of years, an issue with parking at Royster. Not just related to events, but events kind of highlight it,” Adams said.
Board member Ross Hendrickson called the lack of parking space a safety concern.
“A lot of kids get out of cars (on Main Street) and things like that,” he said. “So I think it’s the right way to go.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.