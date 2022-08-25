GREG LOWER
Factors as global as the war in the Ukraine and as local as a hot Kansas summer are hitting Chanute residents in the pocketbook from the latest utility cycle.
Consumers can expect sticker shock because of the price of electricity during the July heat wave. Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said people are seeing the uptick from four to six weeks of temperatures from 95 to more than 100 degrees.
“When it gets that hot, your AC isn’t shutting off,” he said.
Normally, the price of natural gas goes down in the summer. Chanute’s gas-burning electrical generators can keep costs down and the city can store up for the winter when prices increase.
But that hasn’t happened this year.
“Costs are at an all-time high,” Newman said. “Everything has been skyrocketing.”
Newman released a statement Thursday comparing current gas prices with those of a year ago, and said the city helps offset the higher electric cost by generation from the city’s own power plant.
“Those savings have been marginal due to the high natural gas prices,” the statement said. “City staff is aware of the burden this is having on our citizens and will continue to work on finding solutions to help offset the above-average market prices.”
In response to European sanctions for its Ukraine invasion, Russia has reduced its exports of natural gas, which opened Thursday at $9.239 per million cubic feet.
That compares to a low of $3.561 at the start of 2022 and $3.917 for the same day 12 months ago. In June 2020, gas reached a five-year low of $1.495.
Prices increased as European nations sought other suppliers.
“I wish I could tell you where gas is going,” Newman said. “Maybe there’s an end in sight. We’re not seeing that.”
Chanute’s power plant has run a lot to keep electricity prices down, but it is paying the current market price. The city’s natural gas storage is at 60 to 70 percent of capacity, but Newman said officials don’t want to risk filling it with higher-priced gas.
Chinese officials announced Wednesday they will shut down charging stations for electric vehicles.
“Everybody’s trying to conserve power,” Newman said.
Chanute has done well at keeping utility costs steady, he said, but prices are already at a five-year peak and normally go up during the winter.
“No one’s willing to give a prediction,” Newman said.
