CHICAGO – Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute, has again been ranked No. 12 among healthcare providers/insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2020 Best Places to Work awards program.
Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners with the October 12 issue.
“It is an honor to earn this award,” Dennis Franks, NMRMC CEO said. “We have the best employees working to create the best hospital for your family and mine. It is unique that a small rural hospital can achieve this level of success not just one year, but year after year,”
Making the Best Places to Work list is rewarding in a normal year. Being one of the Best Places to Work in 2020 is extraordinary. The award winners have accomplished much over the years, empowering healthcare organizations, and the people who work for them, to realize their full potential. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“Healthcare organizations have taken historic efforts to keep their employees safe during a period where those relationships became more crucial than ever,” said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. “Among our 2020 Best Places to Work winners, providers and payers responded to their employees’ concerns, allowed parents to have more flexibility, and kept workers safe while maintaining operations and employees’ work-life balance. During an incredibly trying time for the workforce, and seeing how the pandemic impacted healthcare in particular, it is inspiring and humbling to see the dedication of employers and employees among these winners.”
Neosho Memorial was honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work online reveal party on Thursday, Oct. 8. This is the 11th year Neosho Memorial has made the list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.