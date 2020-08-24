ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the first day of school in Chanute was a success, as students, teachers and staff, adjust to new rules and regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t get the chance to see the arrival of students at each of the schools, but I was able to watch students arrive at Chanute Elementary School, where we have the most students. We are pushing roughly 800 students at the school and everything went as well as we could have hoped for,” Adams said. “I’m hoping everyone keeps on working to maintain the environment we are striving for.”
Adams said one of the district’s goals was to encourage parents to take students to the school to limit contact on buses. So far, that has been a success.
“I don’t have numbers just yet, but I will by the end of the week. We thought this would really limit contact between students. Our parents have stepped up. We had a lot of parents dropping off students at each of the schools,” he said. “Buses can carry up to 60 students at a time. We did limit each seat to just two students apiece. We are not taking temperatures of students as they enter the bus. We ask that the parents take an additional minute in the morning to do that for us. We do take temperatures of special need students and rural route students, because we stop at each individual house.”
He also wanted to thank teachers, administrators and classified workers for going through the COVID-19 checklist before they ever leave the house.
“All I really ask is if they feel they have any unusual symptoms. With me, I have allergies every single day of the year, so a runny nose is nothing out of the ordinary for me. But everyone went and filled out the checklist on Google forms this morning before coming to work. I really feel like this will limit exposure to the virus if we go through the checklist before we ever leave the house,” he said. “My biggest thanks goes to all of our classified workers. They were the ones that helped push us over the top if you will. It’s almost like a game of football. You go into it hoping you’re prepared for every scenario, but so far everyone has exceeded expectations. Our classified workers have gone above and beyond what we have asked them to do.”
The district has worked tirelessly for the past six weeks developing plans for how to handle the first day of school, and even though it is under unusual circumstances, Adams said he was pleased to see the plans they implemented at work.
“I don’t necessarily want to use the term satisfying, due to the pandemic, but it was satisfying seeing all the hard work everyone put in pay off. Everyone did exactly as they were supposed to do and now the challenge is going to be continuing that effort for the long run,” he said.
The district will be hosting its weekly community forum via Zoom today at 5:30 pm. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/USD413
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.