GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT – Thirteen drivers displayed their skills Saturday at Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt for a truck rodeo competition.
No, they didn’t steer-wrestle the concrete lions or ride them bareback. Part of the event was for fun, but it was also about jockeying around 35-foot long trucks weighing up to 72,000 on a job site without damaging the contractors’ construction forms.
This was the second truck rodeo at the Humboldt plant. Up to two drivers came from each of Monarch’s seven subsidiary locations in Kansas and Missouri. The winner and runner-up will go to a national competition at the National Ready Mix Concrete Association trade show Sept 29-Oct. 3 in Aurora, Colo.
This year’s winner was Robert Butts from Kay Concrete Materials in Monett, Mo. Runner-up was Gary Cook from Kansas Sand & Concrete in Topeka.
The 2020 winner, Matt Hudson of Springfield, Mo., failed to qualify for this year’s event, but 2020 runner-up Andrew Bennett from Springfield returned.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the trade show and competition scheduled in Denver were cancelled. Instead, Hudson and Bennett went in the fall of 2021 to one in Orlando, Fla.
Bennett said the competition this year was the same as last time, although there were fewer drivers competing.
“It all depends on your nerves,” he said. “It’s just a fun experience.”
At the national competition, he was up against 70 other drivers. Only the top five were announced.
“Championship’s pretty fun, too,” Bennett said. “I’d love to go back to that.”
The drivers took two trucks, supplied by Joplin Concrete Co., through eight events in a course at the Monarch site.
The events included stopping the most accurately, as measured by a plumb-line from the front bumper to a target, or stopping 15 to 17 feet from a barricade representing a railroad crossing. They also had to drive between two rows of tennis balls set on tin cans with just two inches of clearance from the wheels without knocking any off.
Another Mack truck, supplied by Kansas Sand & Concrete, had a bowling ball suspended from the rear chute. The drivers could adjust the chute and then drive past a set of bowling pins to hit with the ball.
When fully loaded, a cement mixer can weigh up to 72,000 pounds, depending on the type of mix. Saturday’s trucks were empty and weighed 27,000 to 28,000 pounds.
