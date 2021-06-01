June is here so that means Relay For Life of Neosho County is right around the corner.
Longtime co-chairs Diana Washburn and Sherri Watson said that despite changes, Relay For Life of Neosho County is still here – still fighting to find a cure for cancer, still fighting to provide services to survivors and their families, still fighting to provide more education, and still supporting local survivors.
The luminaria event at Neosho County Community College on June 11 from 9-11 pm has been changed to include a track so everyone can come and walk through the luminaries and spend as much time as needed at each one. It was previously planned as a drive-through.
“We won’t have to restrict people to their cars, so plan to come and spend a little time with us that Friday night,” Watson said.
“It obviously will not be a full-blown Relay, but it will allow us to honor our survivors and lost loved ones in a very special way. There will be music and a big screen showing names of sponsors and names on the luminaries. We will have our special luminaries for those we’ve lost the past two years.”
Luminaries may be purchased — $10 donation per bag is suggested — by contacting any Relay team member or Diana Washburn (620) 433-1645, Sherri Watson (620) 704-3706 or Mike De La Torre (620) 875-1613.
There will also be the opportunity to purchase and decorate a luminary that evening or to simply make a donation.
“COVID has set our world back in many ways this past year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and our cancer patients need your support more than ever,” Watson said,
Everyone is invited to join in the celebration in anticipation of a return to a full Relay For Life in 2022.
