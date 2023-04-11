Storm recovery

Workers make repairs to the Memorial Building on damage from the April 5 storm. The building is covered by insurance, if not a roof.

 Greg Lower | Chanute Tribune

Recovery from an April 5 thunderstorm may take six months to a year, the Chanute City Manager told commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting.

City Manager Todd Newman said there may be a lot of hard decisions on structures damaged in the storm early April 5, which toppled large trees on houses and ripped roofs off of downtown buildings, including the Memorial Building.

