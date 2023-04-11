Recovery from an April 5 thunderstorm may take six months to a year, the Chanute City Manager told commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting.
City Manager Todd Newman said there may be a lot of hard decisions on structures damaged in the storm early April 5, which toppled large trees on houses and ripped roofs off of downtown buildings, including the Memorial Building.
“Some of these buildings are going to have a very substantial amount of money that will have to be put into them,” Newman said.
Chanute resident Bernie Neyer addressed the commission during Monday’s public forum to urge them to provide assistance. He asked that structural debris be allowed at the city landfill, but left before further discussion on the issue.
Commissioners complimented work crews for their response to the damage and to area communities that also assisted.
Electric Utilities Director Brandon Westerman said Chanute had 30 broken power poles but electricity was restored to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center by 1:45 am, less than two hours after the outage began.
“You did better than alright,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
The cities of Coffeyville, Gardner and McPherson sent electrical crews to help. The city of Iola also sent crews, despite having its own outages. A majority of customers were restored by later that day, although some were out of service until two days later.
Officials believe the damage was caused by a microburst. Tornadoes occur from thunderstorms that form over a large region when a layer of light, warmer air moves under a layer of heavy, cold air and causes a temperature inversion.
A microburst or downburst happens when a small area of the inversion collapses, dropping cold air on a local area and causing high straight-line winds, which can be different from gusts of surface winds. Microbursts do not have the rotation that creates radar echoes visible before a funnel cloud drops.
This can make them difficult to predict in advance. Chanute was under a severe thunderstorm alert, but not a tornado watch or warning during the storm.
From photos of the damage, meteorologist estimate the winds April 5 were 80 to 90 miles per hour, equivalent to the lower end of an F1 tornado.
The number of people who lost power could range from the hundreds to more than 1,000, Westerman said. Because the outage hit shortly after midnight, power might have been restored before customers woke up.
Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp said the day after the storm that county officials issued a verbal disaster declaration, but a state or federal proclamation must meet a threshold of $5 million in damage to uninsured property.
Newman said most of the damage to Chanute was insured. It may be possible the city could qualify for other grants or assistance.
The commission did not discuss the damage to the Memorial Building, but Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said Tuesday morning the roof suffered more than $100,000. The city is in contact with the insurance company and is still evaluating damage, but so far the only other issue is very light damage to the roof of the library.
The landfill normally charges a fee for structural debris. Bricks and cement take up space and do not degrade, Newman said, and it could be costly for the city to issue a blanket fee waiver for dumping.
On the other hand, it is acceptable to leave tree branches on the curb, since they can be burned, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.