The Chanute High School boys wrestling team brought home a Class 4A State title from Salina last weekend. It was touted as the first such title for Chanute since Ralph Miller led the Blue Comets to a State championship in basketball in 1935.
But we don’t want to slight the Chanute girls track team, who dominated the statewide field to earn a Class 5A State title in Wichita in 1988.
With Thad “TC” Clements at the helm, the Lady Blue Comets ran and jumped to first place.
Katrina Lawrence won gold in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter, the 400-meter and was on the foursome that placed second in the 4x200 relay.
Cris Hall took first in the high jump, first in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the long jump.
Hall’s mark of 5-11 in the high jump still stands as the record and is the best state record in all classes.
Vicky Tosker and Kami Umbarger joined Lawrence and Hall on the winning relay team.
Congratulations again girls. You made us very proud, too!
1930 stadium dedication
A Chanute landmark, 90-year-old Royster Stadium in north Chanute, won’t be standing forever. The dilapidated structure has been placed on the demolition list of Chanute USD 413, which plans to maintain the walking track.
John Hunt, a Chanute history buff, provided the Tribune with an article from the CHS Elms, which documented the Sept. 6, 1930 dedication of the stadium, before it was named after Dr. Royster.
Note: Hunt pointed out LH Petit, the superintendent mentioned, was the father of Helen Wilson, who along with husband Howard, ran the Wilson Davis Paint store on east Main for years. They had two daughters, Barbara Wilson Doan, CHS Class of 1955, and Betty Wilson Toland, CHS Class of 1960.
Here, in part, is an article from the 1930-31 yearbook The Elms, written by Viola
Waite.
“With a burst of brilliant showering sparks and colored balls of fire above the breathless crowds filling the bleachers, six detonating bombs did their part in dedication of the new football field. Immediately following the last explosion, twelve giant floodlights snuffed out the darkness, and made the field as light as day. Many “ooh’s” and “ah’s” escaped from the watchful crowd as the full splendor of the field was revealed.
“Officials followed up with an interesting parade led by the American Legion firing squad and the high school band. Then came a group of Chanute high school athletes from the class of ‘81 to the class of ‘30. Following them were the basketball girls of 1905 to 1929. ... Patriotic grade school children carried flags, and the boy scouts and girl scouts well represented in the march. At the end of the parade marched the Legion band.
“Superintendent L. H. Petit addressed the crowd. Dr. W.E. Royster, president of the board of education, spoke the thanks of all those interested in the schools in the acceptance speech.
“The bands struck up the strains of the Star Spangled Banner.
“To the military strains of the combined bands, the football boys ran on the field amidst much enthusiastic cheering.
“The speeches and game were broadcast to the spectators through the microphone and loud speakers furnished by the Sunflower Mantle Company and Shamrock Battery Company.
“The receipts for the first game were very good. Mr. Jester, who was in charge of ticket sales, reported...The season ticket portion of the game gave a good total.
“However, if the season is a financial success, similar support must be given at every home game, it was said.”
