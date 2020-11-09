GREG LOWER
A small Wilson County community is getting a revitalization, and now it even has its own library.
Old maps show the community of Ridge about halfway between Buffalo and Petrolia at the corner of Udall and 2400 roads. There Rick and Kim Rutter, who have owned the historic Ridge Store for two years, plan to make the building a community center and have put in a little lending library.
The library began with a pane of Plexiglas. Kim Rutter said she bought it at an auction because it looked like stained glass, and later tried to build a little free library box around it. That turned out to be easier said than done, because the glass had no right angles.
Last week, the little library began with a collection of books, magazines and audiobooks, fiction and non-fiction for children and adults. The box holds around 150 items and the first patron was Kim’s sister from Texas, who took audiobooks for the trip home.
“I have more at home ready to fill it,” Kim said.
The Rutters live nearby the store and Kim said she believes the store would be a better site than her yard. The library box has a motion-detector light, and for Halloween they put in some treats and a selection of spooky children’s books.
“For a rural road, it is a very busy intersection,” Kim said.
The Ridge Store has been at the location since at least the 1930s, but Kim said the building’s pressed-tin ceiling makes her think it may actually have been built in the 1880s or 1890s. She said that at one time there was a Ridge north in Woodson County with a store and post office.
She said that at one time, school buses would stop at the store so kids could buy snacks or cold soda pop.
“There were a lot more people here in my parents’ time and my grandparents’ time,” she said. “The store was the place to come on Saturday night.”
When neighbors heard the Rutters were renovating the old store, they thought it would be more convenient to buy milk and eggs. But that was not in their plans.
The Rutters installed a restroom and intended to use the store for events, but that idea got postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have big plans for when COVID gets under control,” Kim said.
The last merchant to operate the store was Ray Fitzgerald, who closed it in the 1970s. Bobbie Carlson purchased the property and placed a stone at the road corner with the name Ridge. After her death, Tom and Becky Wheatley purchased the property and sold it to the Rutters two years ago.
“Just a total sad, spooky place,” Kim described the store when they bought it. The store had a pot-bellied stove, although not the one that is there now. “There were always old guys sitting around it.”
While they were renovating the property, neighbor Ray Proper came by and said his father had purchased one of the gasoline pumps Fitzgerald had used. He brought it back and it is now lighted at night.
“We were very touched,” Kim said.
