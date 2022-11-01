MATT RESNICK
A heavily-anticipated decision made last month regarding the access of public restroom facilities for transgender students was the correct one, according to USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams.
After conducting a month-long investigation into the alleged misuse of girls bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender students at Chanute High School, Adams presented his findings to the Board of Education at its October meeting.
Despite public pressure, as well as outrage by a small minority of citizens in attendance at the September and October BOE meetings, Adams advised that the district should refrain from creating new policy that could potentially infringe on the federal Title IX rights of its students.
“In summary, we were not going to create any policy,” Adams said. “There was no policy creation, and we did not create any type of discriminatory environment.”
Adams and the board instead sought to remedy the situation through changes in practice and directives to encourage the use of individual restrooms, informing parents and students about the option. There will also be modifications to communal restrooms to increase privacy.
A formal change in policy restricting a transgender student from using a specific restroom could have ultimately resulted in the loss of federal funding.
The district implemented the first step of its plan in the days following the October board meeting. That entailed the opening of single-use restrooms for students, as well as ensuring that parents and students were made aware of the availability of such.
“That was really by way of administrative execution. No board directives or board policies,” Adams said.
Future expenditures associated with the decision may be involved, but Adams has yet to present those findings to the board.
Adams said he has no regrets about his recommendation to the board.
“The decision was not taken lightly. There was a lot of time, effort, thought and energy put into that decision,” he said. “It’s a (decision) that allows me to sleep at night, knowing that we are doing what’s best for all students.”
Adams acknowledged the Biden administration’s previously-issued guidance on the topic of transgender students, reiterating that non-compliance could result in the loss of significant federal funding.
Led by Republican attorney generals, 21 states have signed onto a lawsuit challenging Biden’s guidance. The slow-moving legal battle did not factor into Adams’ recommendation to the board.
“I’m certainly aware of the injunction, but it does not impact our decision,” Adams said.
Altering district policy on the basis of an unresolved lawsuit is a perilous path that could expose the district to future litigation. In December, a jury awarded a former Missouri high school student $4 million after the Kansas City-area school district refused to allow the student access to the boys restrooms and locker rooms.
“It has been made clear through case law to this point, that nearly all cases have sided with the plaintiff when there has been a discriminatory-type environment,” Adams said, noting that Kansas is one of the 21 states involved with the lawsuit.
Adams said he apprised board members of his thought process regarding the Republican-led lawsuit.
“In our research, we found that there was one consistent thing, and that’s that (courts) will side against any type of discriminatory environment,” he said.
During his October presentation to the board, Adams also warned that a formal policy could usher in unintended consequences. Such outcomes include the impact on single parents with children and pregnant women. Additionally, a policy on paper without enforcement could not prevent someone entering a restroom.
“We want to do what’s best for all students, not just some students,” said board member Heather Guernsey.
Guernsey added that she was on board with Adams’ recommendation.
“I think that it will help with the privacy of all students, and I’m happy with it,” she said.
Board member Matt Godinez said he was pleased with the outcome of Adams’ investigation and ensuing presentation to the board.
“I want to give Kellen props for his presentation at the last board meeting. He did well for the public and for us as a board,” Godinez said. “He did a great job of explaining our options, and what each one meant or could mean to the district as far as any repercussions or general costs that may be involved.”
Godinez added that Adams’ recommendation was a step in the right direction.
“As far as gathering information of what he’s going to bring back to the next board meeting,” he said.
Since that meeting, Adams said that public feedback has been “pretty limited.”
