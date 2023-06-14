Neosho County, along with other southeast Kansas counties, is a recipient of a $49.9 million loan to connect rural residents to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. Christy Davis, the Kansas state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, made the announcement. 

“High-speed internet is essential in today’s world of online business, learning and communication,” Davis said. “This investment will help ensure rural Kansas remains a place of opportunity to live, work and raise a family.”

