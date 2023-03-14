GREG LOWER
The Chanute city commission, police department and fire department recognized three police officers who saved the life of a Chanute man after a car fell on him.
Capt. Hayden King and officers Tim Talbert and Josh Cole received medallions from CPD Chief Chris Pefley and letters of commendation and medals from CFD Chief Jeff Mitchell at Monday evening’s commission meeting.
Members of the victim’s family and fellow officers were in attendance.
The officers were the first on the scene when the victim became pinned under a car in the 600 block of south Lincoln at about 6:40 pm March 6.
Two fire engines responded and firefighters found King administering CPR while the other two consoled the family.
The officers used a floor jack to lift the car off of the victim, who was not breathing and had no heartbeat. The officers continued to administer CPR while EMS used a defibrillator and established a heart rate.
They transported the victim to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and he was later flown to a trauma care center and released.
“What these three officers did directly impacted the outcome of the situation and it could have been much, much worse,” Capt. Shawn Reinecke, who was on the scene, said Monday evening.
In his comments at the end of the meeting, Commissioner Kevin Berthot expressed gratitude to the officers and to other unsung heroes of the community.
“In a community this size, we have a lot of heroes,” Berthot said. “Tonight we had a great opportunity to recognize three men that are standing out for the fact that they were able to save a life.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.