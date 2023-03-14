First responders recognized

The Chanute city commission, police department and fire department recognized three police officers Monday evening who saved the life of a Chanute man after a car fell on him March 6. Fire Chief Jeff Mitchell congratulates, from right to left, Capt. Josh King and officers Tim Talbert and Josh Cole. They used a floor jack to extricate the victim whose chest was pinned under the car.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

Tags

Load comments