GREG LOWER
Merchants both nationally and locally are advising people to buy their Christmas trees early, although Chanute sellers do not expect a shortage here.
A combination of factors has limited the available of both cut and artificial Christmas trees this year.
Korey Larson, store manager of Tony’s Garden Center in Chanute, said he received the full order of cut Christmas trees this year, but businesses in Fort Scott and Iola did not. He said they have gone through a fair amount in the past week and may go through the rest of the stock faster than usual.
Mill Dam Christmas Trees in Wilson County opened Friday and owner Shala Steele said they have already received several calls. She said this is about their fifth season to sell trees.
The farm planted 250 saplings in 2013 and this year she said there will be about 500 scotch pines and Virginia pines suitable for cutting. Mill Dam also sells Frasier firs brought in from Michigan.
Larson said his Frasier firs come from North Carolina. Wildfires this year in Oregon and Washington have impacted the cut tree market.
“We get our trees from Wisconsin, but we can’t grow fir trees around here and a lot of people like them so we bring them in,” tree farmer Eldon Clawson of Country Christmas Trees told a Topeka television station. “Our own supplier was out 3,000 trees, so we didn’t get our 250 trees we usually bring in. We didn’t get them this year except we have a friend in St. John, Kansas, and he managed to get my 70 which came in yesterday, but I am still trying to get 150 for next weekend.”
He’s not the only one in that situation.
“Our pre-cut trees were ordered back in February, so it’s not like we can add on to our order at this time,” said Chris Pool, co-owner of Seven Pines in Meriden. “It’s a pretty limited supply of pre-cut trees that are out there, too, to bring in. It’s a tight market all around.”
Cut trees take several years to grow and farmers in the 2007-09 economic downturn planted fewer trees.
In 2020, 94 million US households celebrated Christmas by displaying a Christmas tree in their homes. Of those trees, 85 percent were artificial and 15 percent were live.
Many artificial trees are manufactured in China and have been struck by the ongoing supply-chain crisis and labor shortage.
Those factors also snarled shipping times for the nearly 30 million real Christmas trees Americans purchase every year.
Steele, who said she has lived in Wilson County off and on since she was a child, said they got into Christmas tree farming because they had vacant land and wanted to do something for the community that was traditional and nostalgic.
Mill Dam also books its orchard for photography sessions. They sell wreaths and door decorations, as well as gifts and decor.
