MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College theatre students are set to debut a digital production created from scratch at 7 pm Friday evening at Sanders Auditorium.
The movement piece “No One Owns” is a study on the manifestations of greed. The script was penned by NCCC students D Estes, Alexandr Kosarzhevskiy and Kylee Wade.
“It’s us looking at how we find greed inside of different parts of our life,” Estes said.
Those involved have been working on the project for several months, having just placed the finishing touches on it.
“They had an amazing monologue it was based around and wanted to base it on the different types of greed,” said assistant theatre professor Tricia Stogsdill.
Stogsdill and the students conducted a writing workshop to help narrow the various ways in which greed manifests in everyday life. Those areas included consumerism and online dating.
“We narrowed and narrowed the ideas and finally condensed it into a script,” Stogsdill said.
Starring in and co-directing the production, Estes was the catalyst behind the project. She said that it was important to allow herself to be creative as well as to spread the message the script was trying to convey.
“My biggest takeaway from the project is that you shouldn’t let fear stop you from creating something meaningful,” Estes said. “When you create something like this, that really isn’t done in a place like Chanute, you (might) be scared about what people are going to think about it or how they’re going to perceive it.”
Estes and company will not be performing the production in front of a live audience, but instead showing it on the big screen. The filming took place several weeks ago, with a live audience set to be treated to the digital premier Friday evening.
“My favorite part of the project was watching it all come together through our editing (process), and seeing it with lights and music for the first time in our production meetings,” Estes said.
There were many nuances of the production.
“We spent a while working out what we wanted the lights to look like,” Estes said. “When we were building the set, we were even thinking of what the lights would look like reflecting off the set pieces when they were finished, versus when they were still bare.”
Stogsdill said that because it’s a movement piece, it will differ from a traditional play.
“When people come to see this show, it’s going to look a lot more like performance art than a traditional play,” she said, referencing a dance recital as an example. “We have themes and concepts and almost poetry-like writing flared over this beautiful abstract movement — that also embodies the feeling of that piece.”
While Estes had originally planned to write the script herself, Stogsdill said the production turned into a collaborative effort.
“We created the movement together and choreographed it as a team,” Stogsdill said. “We had patterns and put meaning into each movement in order to not just be a pattern of movements, but to really mean something.”
The premiere will also coincide with the college’s theatre design class showcase.
“Our design students have been working on designs based around the play ‘Hamlet,’” Stogsdill said. “We’re going to display all of their works, turning Sanders Auditorium into an art gallery. Then, on the big screen in the auditorium, we’re going to show the play.”
Stogsdill said the festivities also include photo ops and light refreshments.
“Everyone’s going to dress up, and it’s going to be a real art event,” Stogsdill said.
Estes and Stogsdill are hopeful there’s a robust community turnout for the free event.
“I can guarantee you that they’ve never seen anything like this before,” Estes said. “It’s going to be super-educational and help those people who think their voices aren’t heard remember that they can still speak.”
A theatre major at NCCC, Estes said that patience was a virtue throughout the production process.
“Also, that a project is never about you when you’re doing it,” she said. “It’s about everyone that you’re working with and what you’re creating.”
Stogsdill noted that NCCC’s smaller enrollment numbers create a more intimate classroom setting, which was beneficial in making the original idea come to fruition.
“Having ownership of it is what really makes NCCC different from other schools — that you’re involved in every aspect of the play,” she said, adding that individual involvement on that scale likely would not have been possible at a larger school. “D is an incredible leader, an incredible artist and an incredible thinker.”
Stogsdill added that, to her knowledge, it’s the first time NCCC students created a production from scratch.
“They wrote it, created the movement and conceptualized it,” she said. “I don’t know if people realize how immensely talented our students are, and this is just one example (showcasing) their talents.”
Stogsdill emphasized that those in attendance need to let go of any inclinations that they’re viewing a traditional play.
“If they just let themselves feel things as they watch it, they’re going to have an amazing experience,” she said.
Cinematographer Dan Carroll, who is employed with the school’s Upward Bound program, also played an integral role in the production.
“He’s done an incredible job of editing the piece,” Stogsdill said. “We work with him on all the trailers we do for plays, and he’s been so essential to creating this work because it’s all filmed.”
After Friday night’s live premiere, Stogsdill said the production will be placed on the school’s YouTube channel for further viewing pleasure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.