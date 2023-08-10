RMS FCCLA

Members of the RMS FCCLA team fist bump USD 413 BOE members during Wednesday’s meeting in recognition of their national performances. Lovie Cosby, left, fist bumps Board Clerk Tamara Slane, right, as Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kent Wire congratulates the rest of the group.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The USD 413 Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the 2023-2024 budget, updates to board policies and state assessment results.

The board set a hearing date for the 2023-2024 budget for the Sept. 6 regular meeting. Interim Superintendent Matt Koester highlighted the budget’s key points, noticeably a drop in the mill levy amount.

