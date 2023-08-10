The USD 413 Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the 2023-2024 budget, updates to board policies and state assessment results.
The board set a hearing date for the 2023-2024 budget for the Sept. 6 regular meeting. Interim Superintendent Matt Koester highlighted the budget’s key points, noticeably a drop in the mill levy amount.
The budget lists a 0.3 mill drop, from 56.981 mills to 56.686 mills.
“We don’t want to be raising taxes on people, that’s the general idea behind it,” Koester said. “We’d like to raise the taxes we need to operate, not more and not less.”
Though, because of a rise in property valuation across the board over the last year, the district would still see a roughly 13% increase in taxes levied.
“We are completely dependent on taxes. We are gonna continue to have costs go up, we know that. To be able to cover those costs, we’re gonna have to continue to increase our revenue,” Koester said.
But raising that revenue through higher taxes and tapping into cash reserves is not in the plans as of now. According to Koester, the rise in valuation has kept those options at bay.
“Even back in 2006 when the community passed the bond issue, that came with the idea of what taxes are going to be over time. There’s some commitment there to keep this where we said we were going to back in those times,” Koester said.
The full proposed budget can be viewed on the district website, and will be open for discussion during the Sept. 6 meeting.
The Royster Middle School FCCLA team that went to the national conference in Denver last month was in attendance to be recognized. Lovie Cosby, Alexis Cunningham, Kyndall Lopez, Everleigh Matlock and Jennika Ruark presented the board with a postcard and discussed how the event went. Sara Epps was also recognized, but wasn’t at the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kent Wire made a presentation on the results of the 2022-2023 Kansas State Assessments. See Tuesday’s edition of the Tribune for more on the topic.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
— Scheduled an RNR hearing for the Sept. 6 meeting.
— Approved updates to board policies presented at the June meeting.
— Approved resignations: Walker Becknell, CHS boys soccer assistant coach; Susan Courter, RMS secretary; Austin Robinson, CES ALC monitor; and Isaac Robinson, CHS forensics assistant coach.
— Approved employments: Danielle Cummings, lunch duty; Charles Emling, lunch duty; Dustin Fox, lunch duty; Caitlyn LaHaye, lunch duty; Teri Lund, lunch duty; Max Ruark, lunch duty; Brandi Swiler, teacher; and Mark Venneman, transportation.
— Approved transfers: Mary Reilly, CHS softball assistant coach to CHS softball head coach; Jody Summers, RMS chess co-coach to RMS chess head coach; and James Reese, RMS chess co-coach to RMS chess assistant coach.
— Accepted a district-matched grant for $26,160 from Safe & Secure Schools.
— Accepted a donation of $545 from Mitchell Love Agency for the CHS football program.
— Accepted a donation of an Apple iPad from Jeff A. Ports through the Donors Choose Team for Kathi Emling’s classroom.
— Accepted a donation of an Apple device through the Donors Choose Team for Sydni Dietch’s classroom.
— Approved a coffee fundraiser for the CHS chess team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.