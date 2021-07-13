Galemore: ‘We’re at saturation point.’
GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County officials responded at Tuesday’s county commission meeting to concerns about the county’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rural Walnut resident Matthew Inman said the county is falling behind neighboring areas in vaccinations against the disease. Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr and Commission Chair Nic Galemore, who also is a Chanute pharmacist, responded.
Inman, a student at the University of Washington in St. Louis who said he is a member of the COVID-19 Community Corps, presented printed copies of information on the vaccination rates, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
Outside of the meeting, Inman also said there were discrepancies from the CDC information and vaccination rates provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Inman said the vaccine is safe and that he got vaccinated, but later contracted COVID-19.
“It stopped a bad day from becoming my worst nightmare,” Inman said. “This pandemic is not over.”
When Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked Starr to respond, she said the county is doing everything it can to encourage vaccination, and cited efforts to get the word out through public service announcements.
Galemore said other health providers have told him that the county is at a saturation point.
“That’s the scary part,” he said, adding that there are three types of people: those who have been vaccinated; those who have had the disease; and those who refuse to be vaccinated.
All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are available in Neosho County. Starr said if someone comes to the health department and the staff opens a 10-dose container, they telephone prospective patients for the other nine doses.
“It took too long to get here to waste,” Galemore said.
In its weekly report Tuesday, the NCHD said the number of active cases is up to 38 with 1,880 people recovered and 64 people in quarantine.
Neosho County peaked at 161 active cases at the end of 2020, but dropped to no active cases at the start of June. The 35 deaths all happened before June.
The KDHE website showed 34.43 percent of all 15,500 Neosho County residents, including those under the age of 12 who do not qualify for the vaccine, have completed vaccination. For those age 12 and above, 40.97 percent have had both of the needed doses.
Inman’s CDC figures show 16.8 percent of the total population and 21.8 percent of those over 18 have been vaccinated. Although Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Wilson, Montgomery and Woodson counties vary from the CDC figures by up to 7.8 percentage points, Neosho varies by 20.8 percentage points.
Outside of the meeting, Starr said some of the people who previously recovered from COVID-19 later had the vaccine. In at least three cases, people who were already vaccinated contracted the disease.
Road issues
Commissioners also heard from southern county resident Shirley Estrada about the condition of the roads in the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation project.
The developer Apex is supposed to do maintenance under the road use agreement, and the engineering firm Kirkham Michael was to prepare a report on road conditions. Estrada said the report information is so explosive that the report has been kept from the public. She also said County Counselor Seth Jones has a conflict of interest in the case.
Westhoff said he agreed with Estrada, who said it is a validation of residents’ complaints.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the report has not been withheld and is available from County Clerk Heather Elsworth.
Brown said he received the report in June and he added items to a punch list that Kirkham Michael prepared. The engineers included his additions and sent the report on to the commissioners, Elsworth and Apex, which Brown said is supposed to work on the punch list.
The report includes a five-page summary with more than 1,000 additional pages, including photos.
Westhoff said the county’s additions are $4.8 million worth of work.
“We’re still getting numbers,” Galemore said.
Brown said the county has not accepted any roads back from Apex and it appears that the developer has not done what Kirkham Michael recommended.
“They have a lot of work to do, but they have made some progress,” Brown said. “Are they were they ought to be? No.”
Commissioner Gail Klaassen said the county has not received a firm date on when the project was completed, and Elsworth said that it has been declared tax-exempt.
“The time to continue pleasantries are over,” Elsworth said. “Time is not on our side.”
Other business
Starr reported that last weekend’s Princess Ball in Chanute was a chance for children to have some sense of normal relief after dealing with the WIC program over the phone during the pandemic.
“This was kind of a good place to say ‘Welcome back,’” she said. “We had lots of little people.”
Another Princess Ball is scheduled for Erie.
Commissioners approved a security system from T and T Systems for $14,800. Starr said the health department has had a lockdown because of an irate client.
Ron Geifer with Rural Water District 4 requested that the county provide funds from the American Rescue Plan program for COVID-19 relief. The district is in the grant-writing stage of a $12 million improvement project, and Geifer said he would also be speaking to the Labette County commission.
RWD 4 serves about 750 customers in Neosho County, mainly south of Shaw Road, and 400 in Labette County. Geifer said some of the lines are 40 to 50 years old.
County Appraiser Bob McElroy reported that the county’s total assessed property was up by $1.9 million. He said real estate value was up $2.3 million and oil was up $10,000, although gas was down $50,000. Personal property also was down.
County 911 Director Lori Nally said the number of calls to dispatchers is up and has nearly doubled.
Commissioners voted to decline an invoice for mowing sent by a St. Paul-area property owner who did not have a prior contract or agreement. They voted to make a third disbursement of $530,000 to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center from the ambulance sales tax.
A budget workshop scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, although Klaassen raised several budget issues during the meeting, including comparisons of salaries and payments to outside agencies.
