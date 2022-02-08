GREG LOWER
Representatives of the Chanute Housing Authority met with landlords Tuesday afternoon to discuss housing vouchers.
The Housing Choice voucher program is sometimes called Section 8 after its location in the 1974 Housing Act. CHA staff including Executive Director Nicci Wiltse and Assistant Director Rhonda Reed were in the Alliance Room of the Memorial Building to talk about the program to fewer than a half-dozen landlords.
Chanute is authorized for up to 25 vouchers, but currently has 19 on the program. The voucher provides rental assistance to low-income, disabled and elderly tenants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Applicants can get forms at the CHA office at 818 S. Santa Fe or online at cha8013.wixsite.com/my-site/home
Reed said there are qualifications based on income guidelines and family make-up.
The CHA determines a payment standard between 90 and 110 percent of the fair market rents that HUD regularly publishes on the cost to rent a moderately-priced local dwelling. The tenant must pay 30 percent of the monthly adjusted gross income for rent and utilities; if the rent is higher than the standard, the tenant must pay the additional amount.
The CHA contracts with the landlord and pays the rest of the rent either by check or direct deposit, Reed said.
The tenant must report any change in income or family size and the landlord reports changes in rent, ownership or utilities. The CHA maintenance staff does inspection of the rental property, which must meet housing quality standards for sanitary facilities and conditions, food preparation and refuse disposal, space and security, thermal environment, illumination and electricity, structure, interior air quality, water supply, access, lead-based paint, site and neighborhood, and smoke detectors.
Information is also available online at www.hud.gov/program_offices or by calling CHA at (620) 431-7320.
