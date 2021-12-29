MATT RESNICK
Having recently defeated a pair of incumbents for a seat on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees, Martha McCoy is now aiming to be elected to the Kansas House of Representatives.
McCoy has already filed for the November midterm election and if elected, will represent District No. 9. The seat is currently occupied by Kent Thompson, who has until June to file for re-election. The primary is slated for Aug. 2, while the general election will be Nov. 8. McCoy plans to launch her official campaign in early January.
McCoy has previous experience in the realm of politics, having completed a four-year stint as a Chanute city commissioner.
“There are a lot of things that I see that need to be worked on, not only in our district, but all of Kansas,” McCoy told The Tribune. “I thought I would jump in there and see if maybe I could let my voice be heard. We are a small district and don’t cover a whole lot of ground. So there’s not that many people that can get our voices heard in Topeka, and we need to get that changed.”
If elected, McCoy believes she would be an asset to NCCC as a member of the Kansas house. McCoy’s campaign manager, Carson Cuesta, confirmed with the Governmental Ethics Commission that there would not be any conflicts of interest for McCoy to simultaneously serve in both roles.
“I just want people to know they can trust me,” McCoy said. “I think I have a reputation where people can trust what I say. If I say I’m going to bring something up, they know that I will.”
Running as a Republican, McCoy is confident she’ll be able to fully carry out her duties in both roles.
“There’s this thing called Zoom,” McCoy said.
McCoy indicated that legislative duties would trump those of the community college.
“The House of Representatives would be first,” she said.
Hot-button issues important to McCoy include 2nd amendment rights, redistricting, pro-life rights and support of small businesses.
“I think we should be allowed to have our own weapons,” McCoy said. “I think we should be able to protect ourselves and go out and hunt pheasants or quail or deer. But lately it seems to be a protection thing, too, the way the world’s getting.
“I don’t think people need to have weapons that are used in war. Those weapons were designed specifically for use in wars.”
McCoy also said redistricting is an area of concern for her. The makeup of District 9 encompasses a combined 20 cities and townships throughout Neosho and Allen Counties. Most of those, 15 of the 20, are located in Allen County.
“I would really like to see Erie be in our district,” she said. “It’s our county seat, so I think it would be nice if it was in our district.”
As to abortion, McCoy indicated any decisions should be made by the legislature.
“We want to make sure we keep (the current laws) in Kansas,” she said. “Something that concerns me is that the pro-life issue right now is in the Kansas Supreme Court’s hands. The legislature apparently didn’t want to deal with it. It shouldn’t be in the (Supreme Court’s) hands, it should be back with the legislature.”
McCoy lauded local communities for small business growth.
“Our area has quite a few small businesses and industries that are really doing well,” she said. “Our district covers not only Chanute, but Humboldt and Iola. And all three towns are just really doing well at starting new businesses and keeping them going. We need to honor that and help them.”
COVID-19 thoughts
Neosho County has rated extremely poorly in vaccination rates, according to info from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
McCoy said that while she would like to see those rates improve locally, it’s tough to sway opinions at this point in the global pandemic.
“They’ve already made their minds up,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people who have decided not to get vaccinated, it seems like Omicron (variant) got them this time. They got sick this time.”
McCoy added that she was puzzled when it came to the topic of variants.
“It’s a mystery,” she said. “Why is it that some people don’t even get it, and then some people get it the third time around?”
Having been vaccinated, McCoy said she wears a mask every once in a while in public, while also noting that she is against a vaccine mandate.
“There’s a lot of places where I feel like everybody else has been vaccinated and don’t need to wear a mask,” she said. “But I’m not against the people who decided they didn’t want to get a vaccine.”
Kansas is one of only five states currently allowing individuals who were fired for not adhering to vaccine mandates to receive unemployment benefits.
“I have known people who did lose their jobs because they weren’t vaccinated,” McCoy said, adding that she believes those individuals should not have been fired in the first place. “If that’s the rule where they work, then I guess they must abide by it. But as far as the state giving them unemployment because of that, I don’t really think that’s right.”
USD 413 concerns
Having spent the majority of her career in the education field, McCoy has significant concerns when it comes to USD 413.
“We’re having trouble in our schools. I don’t know how the students are learning anything when they have other students who are just misbehaving terribly,” she said. “I’ve talked to people from other cities, too, and their schools are fine. No misbehaving; they’re actually able to teach the kids. What are they doing differently?”
A districtwide lockdown was triggered Dec. 17 due to unconfirmed TikTok threats. McCoy does not believe blame for the perceived issues should be pinned on the district administration.
“I think it’s the parents that maybe need to jump in there and start saying to their children, ‘You’re not supposed to misbehave in school,’” she said.
