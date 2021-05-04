The Chanute Tribune earned three awards in the 2021 Kansas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The annual contest allows Kansas newspapers to have their work judged by their peers. This year, judges of Kansas newspapers were newspaper staffers in Indiana. The Tribune competed in Division V for daily newspapers with circulations ranging from 2,201 to 3,500.
The top award went to Brenda Pitts who placed third in all divisions as Best Graphic Designer. The entry was the Neosho County Community Guide.
Pitts and advertising salesman Alissa Meier earned a second place in the Special Section-Advertising category. They competed in Division IV, V, VI and VII. The entry was the Teacher Appreciation special section.
In Division V Seniors Story category, Stu Butcher placed third for the story, “And we became men in Vietnam,” a feature about Benedict resident Leon Joy.
The awards will be presented at the annual KPA conference, which will be held virtually on June 18.
