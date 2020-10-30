Candidate profiles by
Greg Lower/Tribune
Undersheriff Taylor
Based on the turnout and support from the primary, Neosho County Sheriff Candidate Greg Taylor said he feels confident going into the general election.
Undersheriff Taylor is running on the Republican side against Democrat Kelly Standley for the seat being vacated by James Keath.
One of the issues the new sheriff will face, Taylor said, is the challenge in the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it has been hard to navigate.
“It seems like the rules are constantly being changed,” Taylor said.
Some security projects at the Sheriff’s Department are nearly wrapped up, including a grant-funded project for a negative airflow cell and a grant for mental health training.
“There’s a lot of positive stuff there,” Taylor said.
He said his intention is to interview deputies to identify areas where they would like to see change and to gather group ideas.
Another proposal is to seek a grant for records management. Taylor said records are on hardcopy now, and the department gets 10 requests per week for records for employment purposes.
Taylor said he has 22 years experience in law enforcement and is one of the highest-seniority employees at the department. He has seen when county policy is set and the reasons behind it.
Taylor said he has a good idea of the county’s criminal element and knows how to navigate a case.
He gives credit to his training officer and to outgoing Sheriff Jim Keath for his experience with the department. He also learned from the state fire marshal’s office and the Chanute Police Department.
“I was blessed to learn a lot,” Taylor said. “I’ve been blessed to have several influences.”
Standley
A St. Paul Democrat is challenging the current undersheriff for the Neosho County Sheriff post.
Kelly Standley is in the general election against Republican Greg Taylor for the position.
“For years we have used the same system over and over again,” Standley wrote in a prepared statement. “We catch and release, we catch and release, our recidivism is extremely high for our county and we need to use a system like Restorative Justice to make those recidivism numbers go away. The difference between criminal justice and restorative justice is that Criminal Justice is used for individuals who commit crimes of a felony-level, but even then depending on the felony restorative justice can come in and help the individual. We have large numbers in our county, theft is over 70% of these, cases can be prevented by identifying people who have a history of this. Finding out what is going on to cause them to be a repeat offender, did they lose a job, did they ever find a job? Drug users, alcohol abusers, can receive help through counseling, training, and mentoring or sponsoring programs.
“I have over 20 years of experience working as and with law enforcement agencies, either as an officer, undercover officer, or training new officers. I’ve traveled all over the country, learning how different agencies handle specific situations and I feel that learning all this gives me modern knowledge that will decrease the amount of crime we have in Neosho County. I went to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and received my Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice/Restorative Justice. My educational degrees are 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2018.
“My goal as sheriff is to reduce crime in Neosho County by 80% within 4 years.
“We already have officers at the court operating the metal detector and in the courtroom itself. Those officers can be joined by a third officer who will not just help at the courthouse but will be made available to the public so they can file a complaint or report with the sheriff’s office. With this, a person does not have to wait for an officer they can go to the restorative justice center or courthouse to offer information or report a crime. This is for non-city incidents, of course, the city of Chanute I hope will work with the Sheriff department at every level to stop crime altogether.
“Restorative justice is about informing the communities to feel that the deputies are there to help them and not accuse them. So many times an officer has to arrest someone and before the person is booked social media has them guilty of the crime. As I remember right a person is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty but with criminal justice, you are guilty until proven innocent. We are not the judge and jury of people, we are the ones who enforce the law only. We have no decision on what the outcome of a trial should be except through testimony and evidence gathered. We should always work to protect and serve the community not the other way around. I have offered up my pay to help with the Changes Initiative that will allow those who get out of jail to have a place they can turn to for help. So many of the people who get out of jail are homeless, have no way of getting a job, or have support in dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. This initiative will give that person a chance to change their life around so they do not become just another statistic of someone who goes to prison.”
Standley was a local Democratic Party official when he announced in 2017 his plans to run for the US 2nd District Representative seat being vacated by Lynn Jenkins. He switched to the Libertarian party to run against Democrat Paul Davis and Republican Steve Watkins, who won with 47.6 percent of the vote. Standley received 5.6 percent of the vote and Davis 46.8 percent.
*Editor’s note: Standley’s written comments were not edited for grammar or punctuation.
