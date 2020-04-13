GREG LOWER
Neosho County’s Emergency Management Director said storm shelters will be used this season despite concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp cited a directive from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. The directive leaves the decision to local officials and advises people who rely on community shelters to check ahead of any thunderstorm, well before any warnings are issued.
“We should not let fear of the coronavirus blind us to the danger of an imminent tornado,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “If you have to seek refuge in a community shelter, try to practice social distancing and other precautions as much as possible to minimize your risk.”
The directive also suggests that people who rely on community shelters should explore other options.
“The onset of tornado season is also a good time to take stock of your family’s emergency supplies and review your emergency plan,” Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said. “Above all, don’t let the threat of potential virus exposure outweigh the real threat of an approaching tornado.”
Neosho County has reported two cases of COVID-19 out of 108 tests in the past month. One case is active and in isolation; the other has recovered.
