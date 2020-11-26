“A Soldier’s Silent Night”

The Chanute community owes a big thank you to the Christmas Lights on Main volunteers whose hard work provide a festive light display nightly at Katy Park.

The synched radio channel follows the Santa Claus through some songs and stories, including “A Soldier’s Silent Night,” a meaningful tale. Chanute residents, have a blessed holiday season.

 

T’was the night before Christmas

He lived all alone, 

in a one bedroom house 

made of plaster and stone.

 

I had come down the chimney 

with presents to give

To see just who, 

in this dwelling did live.

 

I looked all around

A strange sight to see

No tinsel, no presents,

Not even a tree.

 

On the wall hung pictures

of far distant lands.

Medals ‘n badges, awards of every kind;

A sobering thought came alive in my mind.

 

This house was different...

it was dark, it was dreary.

I had found the home of a soldier,

I could see that most clearly.

 

The soldier lay sleeping,

Silent, Alone;

Curled up on the floor

In this one bedroom home.

 

His face was so gentle,

The room in such disorder;

Not at all how I pictured

a United States’ soldier.

 

Was this the hero

of whom I’d just read;

Curled up on a poncho, 

the floor for a bed?

 

Then I realized the other families

I saw this night,

Owed their lives to soldiers

Who were willing to fight.

 

In the morning, round the world,

Children would play;

Grown-ups would celebrate

A bright Christmas Day.

 

But they all enjoy freedom

Each month of the year,

Because of soldiers 

Like the one lying here.

 

I couldn’t help but wonder

How many lay alone,

On a cold Christmas Eve 

In lands far from home.

 

The very thought

Brought a tear to my eyes;

I dropped to my knees,

I started to cry.

 

The soldier awakened

I heard his rough voice,

“Santa don’t cry,

This life is MY choice.

 

I fight for freedom,

I don’t ask for more;

My life is my God,

My country, My corps.”

 

The soldier rolled over,

and drifted to sleep.

But, I couldn’t control it,

I continued to weep.

 

I kept watch for hours,

So silent and still;

As both of us shivered 

From the cold night’s chill.

 

I didn’t want to leave him

On that cold, dark night;

This guardian of honor,

So willing to fight.

 

Then, the soldier rolled over,

In a voice soft and pure,

He whispered, “Carry on Santa, 

It’s Christmas Day, all is secure.”

 

One look at my watch,

I knew he was right.

Merry Christmas my friend,

May God bless you this night.

