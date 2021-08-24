GREG LOWER
Two former Chanute police officers are now protecting students as the new campus police department for USD 413.
Campus Police Chief Matt Morgan said he originally planned to retire a year ago, but agreed to stay with the Chanute Police Department another year, during which he served as School Resource Officer. He is now assisted by Officer Jeff Mason, who returned to Chanute after 1 1/2 years in Wisconsin. Mason previously served five years with CPD.
Morgan said June 14 was his last day with the city, although his official ret tirement started the beginning of July. He served 26 years with the city and said he felt it was time for something different when he heard about the campus opening.
“I really didn’t have a definite plan for this,” Morgan said, adding that he had the date set before former CPD Chief Raymond Hale retired at the end of July.
The city has usually provided SROs, but with personnel shortages affecting many departments in Chanute and other cities, the school district developed its own campus police. Morgan said the district went through the NCIC and Kansas Highway Patrol and has been recognized by the state as a separate department.
Although the city no longer provides an SRO, Morgan said the district works closely with the city.
Last year, Morgan was a full-time SRO and worked at all four school buildings including Lincoln Early Learning Center. He is primarily based at the high school.
The department is trying to hire a third officer to have one in each of the large schools. For now, they move around as needed with Morgan at the high school, Mason at the elementary, and sharing duties at Lincoln and Royster Middle School.
Mason said his family and the job opportunity provided the incentive to return from Wisconsin.
With a year’s worth of experience as SRO, Morgan is prepared to deal with the students this year.
“Nothing has surprised me,” he said, noting that the biggest change is getting to see all the students’ faces without their masks.
Campus police and SROs get to interact with the students more than regular law enforcement officers.
“The kids are the public,” Morgan said.
“I see the parents every morning and every night,” Mason said, although Morgan said he does not have as much interaction with parents at the high school.
Officials hope to make the campus police a full-service department, and are looking into getting an in-school K9.
A school K9 is trained to be more social than usual law enforcement dogs, and would deal with article recovery. Morgan said it would be more of a support dog.
“It would have a little bit of extra special training,” he said.
Morgan said he feels blessed that the district chose him for the position. He got a taste of the job last year and said he couldn’t feel more at home.
“I loved my career with the city,” Morgan said. “This is definitely my happy spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.