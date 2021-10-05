MATT RESNICK
An overestimation of USD 413’s $14 million-plus general fund budget for the current school year came to light during the Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting Monday evening. Other revelations related to the budget figures directly correlated with a drop in enrollment, as the district faces a potential funding loss of $1 million.
The issue is largely due to USD 413’s weighted full-time equivalency (FTE) being off by roughly 103 students. The projected FTE is the primary instrument utilized to calculate the district’s projected funding and budget prior to the start of the academic calendar.
In addition to the actual enrollment figures, the weighted FTE counts all students, with some being more heavily weighted if they fit into particular categories that are eligible for extra funding. This results in additional funding that USD 413 is then able to tap into.
Because of the miscalculation, the district will not be able to recoup all of its state and federal dollars under the general fund budget. The FTE equation takes into account categories such as estimated weighted low and high enrollment, preschool at-risk FTE enrollment, total adjusted FTE enrollment, estimated bilingual weighting, estimated career technical education (CTE) weighting, and estimated at-risk free and reduced lunch weighting.
The costliest miscue occurred with the category of the at-risk free lunch projection. The district’s original budget was for an FTE figure of 413.8 — but that number ultimately checked in significantly lower than anticipated at 381.4. Part of the discrepancy could have been since all lunches are free this year, not as many families filled out the paperwork for free and reduced eligibility.
Other overestimations included low and high enrollment, with the district estimating 63.6, and totaling 59.71; CTE projected at 46.3, with 45.7 enrolled; and bilingual FTE projected at 7.4, with 7 enrolled.
After the dust had settled, the district overestimated its FTE weighting by approximately 103 — with that number initially budgeted at 3049.9, and the actual figure coming in at 2946.01. As far as total headcount, the district absorbed a net decrease of 18 students from the previous school year, going from 1822.5 to 1804.1. The actual headcount is 1,760, representing the lowest figure the district has recorded in a decade.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the dip in enrollment is concerning.
“We hit a 10-year low for headcount in the district,” he said. “Every loss of student headcount represents a loss of dollars for us because we are paid by the student. When you have a decline in enrollment, it means a decline in overall general fund/operating dollars. So that’s the biggest concern.”
Adams also mentioned smaller class sizes as another obvious concern.
“We want our enrollment to stay steady, if not slowly increase,” he said.
While Adams noted that he has no direct proof, he attributed two factors to the decrease in enrollment.
“The free lunch applications — we saw a decrease in families that turned those in,” he said, “and that led to lower at-risk numbers.”
The next key factor, according to Adams, was that students physically exited the district.
“Where they went, we still don’t know, because we haven’t yet looked that up,” he said. “But they are physically not attending our schools. So they either left for another state, another (Kansas) district, the private side, or home-school.
“Those two factors led to a large part of the drop.”
Adams touched on how his administration will look to right the ship with enrollment figures going forward.
“We’re going to have to actively figure out where the students left for,” he said, noting that he dislikes the use of the word “recruit,” but that’s what the district may have to rely upon. “Did they leave our system and just go down the road five miles, 10 miles? Or, did they leave the state altogether? Which is going to be much harder to recoup those students.”
COVID-19 jump
USD 413 has seen its COVID-19 positivity-rate jump in recent days. The district closed out last week with just one positive case, and as of press time Tuesday is now at seven. For the first time during the current school year, the high school is leading the way, as it accounts for four of those cases.
The other current cases are composed of one student apiece from Chanute Elementary School and Royster Middle School, as well as one staff member from Lincoln Early Learning Center. A total of 25 individuals districtwide are under close-contact quarantine protocols — with 18 of those exposures deemed to have taken place on district premises, and seven categorized as outside exposures. Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the school has tallied 64 positive cases and 428 quarantines.
The jump in cases coincides with USD 413’s recent shift in protocol from mandatory masking to optional masking. The next Gating Committee report will be released Thursday.
Other agenda items
• Board acceptance of 30,000 masks donated by Neosho County Emergency Management.
• Board acceptance of $336.30 from First United Methodist Church to go to the School Nurse Fund.
• Board acceptance of grants in the amount of $333,326 from Kansas Department of Health and Environment to go to Early Learning Center K-12 reopening of schools; Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in the amount of $1.79 million; and a Kansas Preschool Development Grant in the amount of $22,250.
After closed executive session related to personnel matters, the board approved the following employments: Scott Barnhart, van driver; Kathy Blair, in-school suspension monitor; Lauren Busby, aide; Carla Compton, bus monitor; Janette Gaskins, bus monitor; Delenia Hamlin, PLC teacher leader; Karen Hickman, bus monitor; Deron Owens, bus monitor; Tiffany Tiegreen, aide; Caleb Wood, CHS broadcasting (new supplemental, added for one-year).
There was no action taken on resignations, terminations, retirements or transfers.
