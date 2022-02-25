GREG LOWER
A Chanute man’s handiwork will be the center of attention during Easter at First Christian Church.
Kevin McGinnis built a five-foot-tall cross for the church, which pastor Tom Eastman intends to use during services and programs. He sanded and finished the pine cross, which took about four days to complete.
“I did put my heart into it,” McGinnis said.
Eastman offered to buy the cross, but McGinnis donated it. First Christian is one of several churches where he said he fellowships.
Plans aare to display the cross in front of the sanctuary during the Lenten season that starts Wednesday, said Eastman. It is as beautiful as any he has seen, he said, because of the effort McGinnis put into it.
McGinnis originally made the cross a year or two ago as a Halloween decoration, but decided to complete it this year while on a trip to Kansas City with his wife and son. McGinnis called himself a handyman, and has worked rebuilding pallets, remodeling, and doing carpentry and concrete work.
They are a family of seven, and McGinnis said the woodworking helps alleviate stress and he enjoys keeping busy.
It is an example of how someone who struggles wants to give back, Eastman said.
“He said, ‘Hey, can I do this?’” Eastman said, adding that McGinnis used his talents in the project. “You don’t always see that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.