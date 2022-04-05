Below is a fitting comment in today’s times, with permission to share.
I’ve enjoyed seeing all the posts about KU Jayhawks both last night and this morning. What an amazing comeback and WIN! Made me think about something as there were posts and comments from family and friends from all over the USA. There were even comments from some who aren’t KU fans, but were cheering for the Jayhawks. For several hours there was a UNITY. We were one, with a specific desire and goal, as well as celebration of victory. Let’s keep that spirit alive in our everyday lives! #RCJHGKU”
— Chanute resident Kathy Williams
STU BUTCHER
To be the last team standing, to reach the pinnacle of college basketball, is a huge deal. There are so many ultra-talented players and outstanding squads in the 68-team field. It takes hard work for the coaches and players to earn the right “to go to The Dance.”
Then there’s overcoming bad bounces, shooting slumps, injury, referees and so much more to be able to “keep on dancin’.”
There’s the challenge and pressure of reaching the Sweet 16, the Elite 8 and the elusive Final Four.
The Saturday spectacle in front of huge crowds narrows the bracket to two to vie for the national title.
At the end of the night on Monday, the University of Kansas stood tall, hoisting the NCAA Championship trophy.
The celebrating began on Mass Street in Lawrence and will continue throughout the state and beyond, culminating in a parade Saturday along Mass Street beginning at 10 am.
Sure, for all this we give the coaches and players all the credit – or do we?
What about the fans who superstitiously follow their beloved Jayhawks along with routines they’re convinced are a part of those victories?
At our house, a certain red candle is lighted, and we have a specific way to do the Go, Fight, Win cheer. And that’s just a part of it for our household.
My older sister Donna says she lines up 10 M&Ms before the game – five red and five blue – that have to stay there until the end of the game.
My nephew Austin told me he wore the same hat and same Jayhawks old school letterman’s looking sweater that he wore to the championship in 2008 in San Antonio.
“It worked out well. What a game!” he said.
Reaching out to others, it seems that there are plenty of superstitious followers.
From Robert Magobet, former Tribune sports editor now living in Orlando:
“My wife is from Kansas City, so she is a huge Jayhawk fan. I’m a huge sports fan in general. We were watching the game in separate rooms because she was finishing up her work. When we were separate, Kansas was down 15 at the break. I went into the bedroom and I told her that I think she needs to come out to the living room to watch the game with me. She didn’t believe in that superstition, but I whole wholeheartedly did. Eventually she changed her mind and came out and watched the game in the living room. Immediately Kansas started playing better defense and all momentum shifted in favor of the Jayhawks. By the end of the game, I was buying her a Kansas natty polo.”
From Mike Harris, former Tribune publisher:
“Sister Nancy Chandler, husband of the late Ron, a K-State grad, bought this KU scarf and wore it for games in tourney. The Chandler family teased her a lot, calling it THE lucky scarf. We think it was.”
From Teresa Taylor, Royster Middle School teacher:
“Throughout the whole tournament, one of my students kept telling me that KU was going to choke. He would say that every Friday before the weekend games. On Monday before the Championship game, he walked in and said, ‘Mrs. Taylor, KU is going to win tonight.’ I told him, ‘OH no, you can’t say that now!!’ I made him tell me that KU was going to choke!”
From Chanute resident Jean Bearrick:
“We were frustrated at the last game we lost, and I took down the KU flag, put away the t-shirts, blanket, etc. Then we won and kept winning, so they stayed put away. I did write Go! KU! on the front sidewalk every game in the tournament.”
From Chanute resident Nina Brock:
“I stand behind the sectional, I do this for all KU games if they are close, I stay at home, cannot trust seeing the game if you are with others, they may be in your way. LOL.”
From Barb Parker, former Tribune ad rep and now teacher in Wichita:
“I ALWAYS wear KU clothing from the day the tournament starts ‘til the final, EVEN if we get knocked out. I figure that’s good karma to carry over for the next year. And I mean EVERY DAY!!”
From Adrienne Wahl, former Tribune writer:
First and foremost: you do not consume any type of bird on Gameday, it brings bad juju. I also wore precisely the same outfit that I wore Saturday. At halftime I realized that I didn’t wear socks on Saturday so I removed them and stuck them in my pocket It appears to have helped!”
From Paul Gobea, formerly of Chanute and one of our neighbors:
“I wore the same KU shorts I got for Christmas from Cathy Ramirez (sister)from Elite 8 on through Championship. Same hoodie and t-shirt. Might be ready for a washing.”
From Tom Kirkwood, 1969 CHS grad living in KC:
“Gary (Scooter - Class of 1968) Scott and I were at both games. Gary wore the same clothes, including underwear, to both games and would not allow anyone else to change seats where we were sitting. Lots of people were standing up the whole time the game was being played, but Gary sat in his seat afraid to break the spell, and watching the monitor.”
In the end, this group will not grace the floor together again, but it made history with the biggest comeback in a national title game, from 16 points down, and provided Jayhawk Nation with the ultimate celebration in 14 years.
