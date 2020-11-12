GREG LOWER
Chanute Recreation Commission members discussed coronavirus (COVID-19) issues during Wednesday evening’s meeting.
“It’s getting hot,” CRC Director Monica Colborn said.
Colborn is suspending the open gym until further notice, after information that high school students sent to the rec center during buffer week may have tested positive for COVID-19 or been quarantined. How many students were involved wasn’t specified in the open meeting, but Colborn said she did not receive notice from the school district or county health department.
The gym and multi-purpose room will continue to be used for practices, including wrestling, Colborn is also working on additions to agreements to require outside agencies to notify the CRC about COVID-19 cases.
She said she is also adding time between third- and fourth-grade basketball games. Although she said many recreation centers are following the lead of their local school districts, Colborn said the rec board needs to make its own decisions. She recommended the board call an emergency meeting, possibly by telephone, if needed.
The board reviewed three applicants for the seat of member Jon Burchett, including Burchett. His position on the board is the next to come open and the other board members recommended him when all three applications go to the Chanute Board of Education for appointment.
The business meeting followed a work session where board members reviewed Colborn’s strategic plan. The plan included past projects that have been completed and planned projects for 2021.
“This is like a living document,” Colborn said.
Part of the plan is to renovate the commons area to create a new office for Colborn and enclose the front desk. She would also like to renovate the elevator area.
A dividing curtain for the gymnasium will be installed during the end of December and a project in the spring or summer will remove the folding bleachers.
The fitness center project was completed early this year, but the pandemic hit soon afterwards so the center cannot be used.
Goals also include reseeding soccer fields at the Lakeview Recreation Area and creating a marketing video.
