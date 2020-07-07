GREG LOWER
Chanute residents could face increases in property taxes and utility rates as officials try to close a budget gap for 2021.
Commissioners took no action during Monday evening’s work session, but city staff will determine what increases may be needed to make each utility self-sufficient. Although transfers from electricity have balanced functions such as water and trash, increases in those rates will allow transfers from electricity to go to the city’s general fund.
The 2021 budget has cut an expected $1.2 million deficit to $800,000. Revenue is projected at $8 million for the general fund and discussion at Monday’s meeting could reduce the deficit to $371,000, but Interim City Manager Todd Newman said they have cut all they feel they can.
“We’ve got to find a way to raise more revenue or reduce services,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
The solution probably will be partly to increase taxes and make up the rest through utilities.
Creation of the city’s emergency services dispatching department is one factor in the budget. Since officials do not have actual cost figures, the department has a “ghost” budget based on estimates.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said there would still be a deficit without athe dispatching.
“You can’t blame everything on the dispatch,” he said. Dispatching would be exempt from a state lid on tax increases.
The city is also looking at equipment needs.
“I don’t want to kick the can down the road,” Mayor Jacob LaRue said.
By increasing the levy by 3 mils, officials could still need $611,000.
Putting all the utilities into positive balances could add $620,000 in revenue. City staff will provide more information at the next budget workshop at 5:30 pm July 21.
Newman said part of the problem is that the city has kept its budgets the same year after year, while expenses have increased. He said compared to similar cities like Winfield and Iola, Chanute’s electricity is cheap.
“Not to sound vain, but I would put our services up against anybody’s, bar none,” Interim Assistant City Manager Ryan Folmer said.
Fairchild said the city should review utility rates annually, and an increase of less than 2 percent would be reasonable.
Berthot calculated a 1 percent increase across the board in each utility rate would cover the deficit, combined with the 3-mil levy increase.
Berthot said he favors a user fee approach.
For 2020, Chanute levied about 41 mils out of a total 137 mil property tax levy. Commissioners said the library accounts for about 16 percent of the city levy.
“That’s a good thing,” Fairchild said.
Proposals during Monday’s meeting included funding the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum from the Transient Guest Tax fund instead of the General Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.