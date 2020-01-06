COLLEEN WILLIAMSON
Parsons Sun
ST. PAUL — Thanks to distance learning, St. Paul students again have family and consumer science classes and have been able to reopen their FCCLA chapter after 15 years.
FACS education prepares students for family life, work life and careers in family and consumer sciences by providing opportunities to develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviors needed for success while also providing them skills for careers in dietetics, early childhood, human resources, food service, hospitality, interior design, fashion design, financial planning and many more.
Dezari Pierce spent the last six years rebuilding Chetopa High School’s FACS program, taking it from five students who made up the school’s FCCLA officer team to 15 students by the 2017-18 school year.
Out of those 15, after placing at the District J-East competition at Pittsburg, three students advanced to state, where they won gold. That qualified them to compete in the National FCCLA STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event. The Chetopa team placed 12th in the nation out of 100 competing teams in Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation.
This year Pierce took on the challenge of teaching multiple distance learning FACS classes from Chetopa to St. Paul. Distance learning is a method where classes are conducted over the internet, with students in one location and the teacher in another.
“Fall semester I teach eighth grade career and life planning as an intro class for high school. I also teach fashion trends and consumer education. Spring semester I will be teaching the second group of eighth grade career and life planning, while the other two classes will change to apparel production and human growth/development,” Pierce said of her distance classes. “Although, the students were not thrilled about taking the classes via IDL, I received positive feedback at the end of the semester from all the students. The students enjoy the content because it relates to life skills.
“I currently have a combined total of 14 students between career and life planning, fashion trends and consumer education. Next semester I will get a new group of 11 eighth-graders for career and life planning. For the other two classes the students will stay the same, but the subject matters will change to apparel production and human growth and development as all of my classes are taught on a semester basis.”
