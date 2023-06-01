The Chanute Land Bank received a request from an attorney for Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging to reverse a house sale.
The land bank board met Wednesday morning and Bailey Schwegman with the Chanute Regional Development Authority reported on the letter.
Board members said that they would stand by the sale.
In January, SEKAAA was one of two bidders on a property at 515 N. Santa Fe, which was awarded to Kellen Adams, who was a member of the land bank board.
Adams abstained from the vote, which was 3-1 to award him the bid. SEKAAA submitted the higher bid, but planned to use the property adjacent to its office for expansion and parking. Board members said they preferred to keep it as a residence.
At the time, Adams was the Land Bank chair because he was CRDA president. He is also superintendent of Chanute schools, but has accepted a position next school year in another district. Adams and board member Kevin Berthot were absent from Wednesday’s land bank meeting.
Schwegman also updated board members on Moderate Income Housing grants.
Advanced Systems Homes, which is building 14 houses in the Osa Martin development, has completed and sold one house with two more sold and under construction.
HomeTeam, LLC, has completed one duplex unit and it is occupied.
The owner of an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom project at 220 S. Wilson has requested the $6,000 grant be amended from a retail rehabilitation to a sale.
The land bank initially received $300,000 in funding for the MIH program, with an additional $200,000 later for the first-round recipients.
The MIH program has been a success, Schwegman said. Officials are also seeking more housing grants.
A $250,000 Patterson Family Foundation grant has assisted about 50 households.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.