GREG LOWER
The Chanute Parks Advisory Board is looking for a few good people.
The board resumed meetings Thursday after the winter hiatus with three members.
It was the first meeting for new member Jade Gardner, who was appointed in September. The remaining two members, Debbie Shields and Jane Brophy, completed three-year terms in August and will seek reappointment.
City officials will need to replace members Peggy Frazell, Amy Hendrickson, Terry Cathers and Jim Chappell who previously stepped down.
They will review bylaws from when the board formed in 2005, and Shields said the board should have seven members with four for a quorum.
“This is the first time since 2005 we’ve been in this boat,” she said.
To allow the board to have rotating members, Brophy proposed ending her next term in 2024 and Shields’ would end in 2025.
People interested in joining the board can contact Shields at (620) 212-3260 or pick up an application in the city manager’s office on the second floor of the Memorial Building. Shields said she would like to get professional people on the board.
Gardner is with MRH Insurance Group, Shields is retired and Brophy is a voting member with a separate position as director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism.
The group also discussed upcoming park projects.
Parks Director Clint Moore reported that the renovation of seven ballfields at Santa Fe Park is almost completed, but has been delayed by weather. The fields have been too muddy to install artificial turf, and temperatures have been too cold to lay blocks to construct dugouts.
The historic fountain and the spray park at Highland Park both need repairs, Moore said. Crews also plan to install safety fence along the roadway in Santa Fe Park where the lake has eroded away the bank. Workers have the materials, but have not had time to begin the project, Moore said.
Because the Chanute city government is facing million s of dollars in projects for water and sewer treatment plants, money for parks will be tight in upcoming years. It may be 2026 before funds are available, Shields said.
Another issue the city commission has discussed is the state of the Maring Aquatic Center at the Chanute Recreation Center.
Voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to construct the now-14 year old pool, but turned down an additional quarter-cent sales tax to cover maintenance. When the sales tax for construction sunset, voters approved renewing it to maintain city facilities and to fund the Chanute Regional Development Authority.
The Parks Department spent $70,000 last year to repaint the pool, Moore said, which is supposed to be done periodically.
The parks board’s next meeting will be at noon March 2 at Opie’s restaurant, and members plan to discuss the potential for the Music in the Park program and a long-range plan.
“Hopefully, we’ll have new members with us,” Shields said.
