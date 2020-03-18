ERIC SPRUILL
Waiting patiently in the parking lot of G&W in Chanute, there were more people willing to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic than one would think – even more than when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
And most offered words of wisdom.
For instance, Sheila VanNice, who works in the Chanute utilities office, said people need to think about others while visiting the store.
“The thing I have noticed is people are being more reactive than proactive,” she said. “Everyone seems to be looking out only for themselves, rather than their neighbors. I saw an elderly woman trying to find powdered milk and it broke my heart because there wasn’t any.
“We need to think about others in this time of need. Take what you need, but leave some for your neighbors as well.”
VanNice was buying mainly bottled water, but said she limits herself to a certain amount and tries to keep her neighbors in mind.
“You always think this is America. We are the land of abundance. We always think of third-world countries struggling to get products, but here it is,” she said. “The reality is, we are right there. Just one crisis away.”
Sitting in his car, Jim Green, a regular shopper at the store, said he was not changing his ways. He and his wife were at the store for their normal routine.
“We already stock up, we go to Sam’s once a month and buy the items we need the most. When we come here, it is for small things, nothing special,” he said. “We haven’t changed anything. We stay inside more than normal, but we have the things we need.”
Green offered a few words of advice before he left.
“People are overreacting a bit, I think. People are noticing coughs and sneezes a little more during this time,” he said. “Me and my wife are both allergic to cats. We cough and sneeze whenever we are around them. But we love our cats and just because they make us cough and sneeze, we are not going to get rid of our cats.”
Bradley O’Neal, another shopper, said the things unavailable at stores are the most unexpected items.
“It hasn’t changed our way of buying. But I am finding that we have to be more strategic in our planning. I come from a very large household, so we always have to think about every item before we go to the store. Well, I come here on Tuesday looking for a very specific brand of hot sauce and they were out. So I thought I would give it a few days and I come here and there are no hot sauces,” he said. “Never would have thought there would be a hot sauce shortage. Never in my life.
“We make our couple of trips to the store getting the major items, then stop by occasionally for the other things. I think people are getting carried away with the things they don’t necessarily need.”
Manager Tom True said G&W is offering a senior hour in Chanute from 6:30 to 7:30 am. Grocery delivery is on Thursday. Orders must be called in Wednesday or before.
