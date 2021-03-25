GREG LOWER
A Chanute youngster is giving a hand to the Easter Bunny by providing baskets to other children. Patti Ann Perry Sinclair said she hopes her son Brock Perry’s project will become an annual event.
She said Brock, 11, got the idea at the start of the week and she expected to give away about 10 baskets. They posted on social media that they would make baskets and took requests for children to receive them.
“Of course, it went beyond 10 baskets,” Sinclair said.
They began delivering 41 baskets Tuesday and by Thursday had plans for another 39, including for classmates who ride the bus with Brock. The baskets include candy and they ask the children what kind of toys they would like. They also included an invitation to an Easter egg hunt at Brock’s house at 3 pm Friday, April 2, which will include hot dogs and chips.
In addition to their own funds, they received about $120 in donations for the project. Sinclair said they will make baskets until Easter.
Brock, a special-needs child who was adopted at five months, said he enjoys making them.
“It’s just the smile on the kids’ faces after all we’ve been through,” Sinclair said. “That’s what it’s for.”
