Despite three of five categories being red, Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for the week beginning Nov. 16 stayed green.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate increased from 8.49 percent to 15.21 percent, with 92 out of 605 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in positive cases. This number moved from a yellow rating to red.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 132 new cases, up from 55, were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks, This again drew a red rating. Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved from yellow to red.
The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 40 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 406, up from 58. The close contact number went from 17 to 244, with 132 at Chanute High School, 41 at Chanute Elementary School, 29 at Royster Middle School, and 23 at Lincoln Early Learning Center.
Household contact is 121, up from 37.
The data for total students and staff in quarantine since the beginning of school was unavailable.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
