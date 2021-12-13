MATT RESNICK
Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees opened with a recognition ceremony in honor of outgoing board members Kevin Berthot and Jenny Westerman.
The duo was upended in their recent re-election bids, with Thursday marking their final meeting prior to the expiration of their terms on Dec. 31.
Berthot’s tenure as trustee spanned 20 years, while Westerman served for six.
“They have been instrumental to the ongoing success of NCCC over their many years of service,” said college President Dr. Brian Inbody.
In a light-hearted moment, Inbody presented Berthot with the board portrait taken of him in 2001.
“It’s a before and after from 20 years ago,” as trustees and audience members laughed.
Inbody said Berthot helped navigate the institution out of troubling times.
“Some of you may remember the days when the college was at the center of controversy,” Inbody said, referring to an era that predated his tenure as president. “It was standing room only at our board meetings. We were on probation from our accreditor, and had very little reserves in the bank.”
Inbody said Berthot is one of only two current trustees who had a front row seat during that timeframe.
“Kevin and Dave (Peter) are the last ones still on the board now that led us through those dark times,” Inbody said. “Kevin has seen three different presidents during his tenure, me included.”
An emotional Berthot addressed fellow trustees.
“I know for me, and I think for everyone’s that’s on the board, you invest a lot of your life in the community and the college,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of events in the 20 years that I’ve been here.”
Inbody said he was grateful for Westerman’s years of service.
“She has brought a wonderful perspective to the meetings that I greatly appreciate,” Inbody said. “Her experiences working for Greenbush, helping children and their families, has been a tremendous benefit to the board. She is always prepared, and made every effort to be a great board member.”
Inbody also said Westerman has received wonderful feedback from the community.
“What she gave to this college over that period of time is invaluable,” Inbody said.
Clean Audit
Trustees received news of a clean bill of health regarding the school’s 2020-21 fiscal year audit, which covers finances, financial aid and accounting.
Inbody was pleased that there were no negative findings in the audit, praising the school’s business and financial offices.
“With all of the strange sources of money and scholarships last year, and all the new rules, everyone should be commended for the work done to keep all of it straight and properly accounted for,” he said.
The audit, generally presented on an annual basis, was unanimously approved by the board.
Greenhouse Bids
Trustees unanimously accepted a bid proposal for construction of a greenhouse on the Chanute campus. The greenhouse is set to be utilized as an educational laboratory, located adjacent to Stoltz Hall.
Proposals were solicited from several companies, with trustees ultimately approving the lowest bid coming in at just under $20,000 from Greenhouse Megastore. Funding for the project will be paid for by a donation of $60,000, with the remainder of the construction costs to be financed by the science laboratory fee account.
The estimated total cost of greenhouse purchase and installation is approximately $85,000. Ongoing expenses for the greenhouse are to be paid in part by a $40,000 donation, with that amount dispensed at $4,000 a year over 10 years.
Personel
Hires —
• Melissa Dugan, Paralegal Program Developer. Dugan has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from Kansas State University and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law. Dugan’s credentials include her time as an attorney at Kluin Law Office and a stint as Neosho County Attorney.
• Jennifer Blaine, Core Occupational Therapy Assistant faculty. A certified OTA, Blaine’s prior work experience includes Director of Rehab at Wellsville Health and Rehab, and OTA adjunct instructor at NCCC.
• Sariah Judy, Occupational Therapy Assistant, OTA Instructor-Fieldwork Coordinator. A certified OTA, Judy’s prior work experience includes Certified OTA at Remedy Therapy at Baldwin Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Certified Occupational Therapist at RehabCare, Baldwin Healthcare and Rehabilitation, and Certified OTA at Aquinas Home Health.
• Teresa Kahler, Payroll/Inventory Clerk. Kahler is an NCCC alum with an Associates in Applied Science in accounting and computer entry.
• Shannon Hodges, Youth Services Program Coordinator. Trustees approved Hodges for a six-month contract.
Resignations —
• David Deweese as part-time bus driver; Susan Mitchell as STARS student support/data specialist. Mitchell will remain in place until March 31.
