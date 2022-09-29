MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners have received just a single bid for the soon-to-be-open county counselor position. While they were hoping for multiple options, the only bid was from Allen County’s current counselor, Iola-based attorney Robert E. Johnson II.
The commission’s current county counselor, Seth Jones, was set to depart from the role at the end of the month. Due to the slow-moving pace of the process, commissioners convinced Jones to extend his stay through the next commission meeting on Oct. 11. The measure was voted on and approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
In his letter to commissioners, Johnson’s salary came in at $235 per hour. That figure is significantly higher than the $125 an hour that Jones earns. Jones, however, also bills separately for his attendance at commission meetings, charging $1,400 a month. Since assuming the role in 2014, Jones has earned more than $800,000.
Commissioners opted not to enter into formal negotiations and tabled the item.
“I don’t like to rush into something like this because it’s a very important position and we rely on the county counselor for our legal advice,” said Commission Chair Gail Klaassen. “I think we need to be wise and not in a hurry.”
The commission also discussed holding off on a decision until after the November election, as Commissioner Paul Westhoff is up for re-election.
“It would not look good for the county to go into agreement and then a couple of months later want back out of the agreement,” Klaassen said. “With the county, it just changes every two years, having new commissioners come on. It’s like having a new boss every two years.”
Klaassen has already visited with a member of the Allen County Commission about Johnson.
“They had nothing but good things to say about (Johnson’s) counsel,” she said, adding that the bidding process is still open.
Klaassen also added that if Johnson were ultimately selected, the expectation is that he would be physically present for commission meetings.
“By statute, the county counselor is supposed to attend the meetings,” she said.
If the commission is unable to fill the vacancy by Jones’ departure date, those duties by statute would fall to County Attorney Linus Thuston.
Thuston has previously assumed those duties, but says he was not actually considered an interim or acting county counselor at the time. Thuston said he was just doing his job as the county attorney.
“I’ve never served as the county counselor and want to make sure that that’s very clearly understood,” he said. “The county attorney is required by statutory duties to answer questions and give advice to the county commission and the other county department heads.”
Thuston said he would also be required to represent the county in actions filed against the county, which could prove to be a conflict of interest for him. This was highlighted at Tuesday’s meeting by a letter sent to Klaassen from a Fort Scott-based attorney seeking payment for representation of Thuston in an ethics case.
Thuston said that other potential issues include schedule conflicts that may prevent him from attending each commission meeting.
“If they enter into an agreement that says (they) want the county counselor to be at every single meeting, that is something they can do with the county counselor; they can’t do that to the county attorney. There are negotiated things that the county counselor would do, but the county attorney is not required to do. Meetings that start at 2 pm, I can almost guarantee you that I would not be at every meeting.”
In order for Thuston to assume the role of county counselor, it would have to be under a negotiated deal.
“The statute requires the county attorney to be at certain meetings,” he said. “For instance, meetings at which claims are approved. They have to advise the commission as to whether or not the claims should be paid.”
Thuston also felt it would be wise for the commissioners to wait until after the election in November to make a decision.
“There are things that I would be obligated to do by statute that I absolutely would abide by,” Thuston said.
