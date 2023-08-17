Name: Krystle Mayginnes
Position: Altoona-Midway Middle School and High School
Principal
Schooling: BS in secondary language arts education at Kansas Wesleyan University, 2009
MS educational administration at Emporia State University, 2020
Years of teaching: Second year as an administrator; 11 years as an ELA teacher
Most excited for: I'm most excited to see all the students back on the 1st day of school. This is my favorite time of year as everyone is excited to be back and hopeful for the new school year.
Goals: My goal is to create a positive learning environment that is focused on learning and relationships. My family and I live in Chanute. I am super excited to join the community.
Name: Tonia Raymond
Position: Pre-K teacher
Schooling: Human Development & Family Science degree through K-State in 2019, currently in the process of receiving my Masters degree in teaching from K-State as well.
Years of teaching: First
Most excited for: Having served in the district in supporting roles for the past 5 years, I am excited to make the transition into teaching.
Goals: My goal for the first year is to make the classroom a fun learning environment filled with student exploration, experiential learning, and creative expression! Maya Angelou said that “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” My aspiration as a teacher is not just to teach minds, but to touch hearts. It is my hope that the students in my classroom feel cared for and supported each and every day.
Name: Rebekah Lampe
Position: Fifth grade
Schooling: Master’s in secondary education UCM, 2010, master’s in elementary education Pitt State, 2023
Years of teaching: 16
Most excited for: Connecting with new staff, students, and parents and striving to get my students excited about learning.
Goals: I want to connect with my students and the community and help my students thrive academically and socially.
Name: Deborah Crawhaw
Position: Second grade
Schooling: MS in education from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and MS in library science from University of North Texas
Years of teaching: 18
Most excited for: Creating new traditions with the students and staff at the new elementary school. Plus, helping to increase the school library.
Goals: To increase the struggling students reading and to advance the accelerated readers.
Name: Phil Becker
Position: Music, choir and band
Schooling: B.M. San Francisco State University, 1997,
M.M. University of North Texas, 2002,
teacher training, Old Dominion University, 2010
Years of teaching: Nine
Most excited for: Working with our students, families and staff to build an awesome music program.
Goals: I would like for our students to experience the joy of music through learning and performance. We will work together to sing and play amazingly! Go Jets!
Name: Tracy Russell
Position: Third and fourth grades
Schooling: bachelor of science in elementary education, Ottawa University, 1993
master’s degree in education policy and leadership, University of Kansas, 1999
Years of teaching: 29
Most excited for: I am excited to meet all of the students and parents at Altoona-Midway.
Goals: My goal is to help students grow academically, socially and emotionally even more than they think they can.
