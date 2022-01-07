MATT RESNICK
USD 413 opened its second semester with 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the previous high recorded last semester. Despite the post-winter break influx, the district is remaining in its “Yellow” protocol.
The current protocol was determined at USD 413’s first Gating Committee meeting of the second semester held Wednesday, with the results being released Thursday. The Gating Committee meets weekly, and is made up of district administrators and local health professionals.
Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is between 2 and 4.99 percent of the student population, updated to 1,755 to reflect the Sept. 20 headcount reported to the state. It requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. The Yellow protocol also requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up. However, spectators do not have to wear masks outside of regular school hours.
The district has remained in its Yellow protocol for much of the school year thus far. Prior to winter break, Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune that the COVID-19 numbers at the time, which closely resemble the current tally, placed the district close to its Red protocol that would trigger mandatory masking for students and staff on district premises.
Chanute High School tops the current list with 13 total active cases — 11 students and two teachers. Chanute Elementary has 10 cases — five teachers and five students; Royster Middle School, 6 (all students); Lincoln Early Learning Center, 2 (1 student, 1 staff); and Support Operations, 1. The active count places CHS, CES and RMS above the state threshold for being an active cluster, with five or more cases over a two-week period.
Due to winter break, data collected from the latest Gating Committee report reflects a slightly longer timeframe. For the week Dec. 27-Jan. 5, the district recorded a total of 17 COVID-19 cases and 27 exposures. Of those, 16 exposures took place in the classroom setting, with 11 of 16 traced to one of the CHS basketball teams. An additional 11 exposures were recorded in the home/daycare environment.
Also during those dates, 15 tests were administered by USD 413 nurses or other staff. Two of those tests registered a positive result. One close-contact exposure declined testing and no close-contact exposures were deemed to be positive.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 250 total cases and 1,151 exposures.
Record-breaking totals
The state recorded 5,048 new cases on Jan. 4, breaking its previous single-day record of 4,678 set Dec. 30, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment data released Friday.
Dating to Wednesday, KDHE’s dashboard shows 16,000-plus new cases statewide, an additional 37 deaths and 97 new hospitalizations. ICU beds are at 80 percent capacity statewide, with 232 of 854 (27 percent) of those beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The Northeast region of the state has been hit particularly hard, with 90 percent of its 116 ICU beds full and nearly half of those for COVID-19 patients. For the Southeast region, 24 of 31 ICU beds are occupied, with 11 of those being COVID-19 patients.
