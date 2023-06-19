A familiar, deep connection and a love for interior design combined together as Ashley Thomas and her family are now offering lodging at Hallie’s House.
Thomas and her husband, Willie, have opened a new vacation rental in Chanute on Central. Thomas’ mother, Nisha Umbarger, is managing the house. Ashley, who grew up on a farm near Chanute, and her husband, Willie, live in Manhattan, so Umbarger has offered a helping hand in the venture.
Hallie’s House is named after Hallie M. Cather, who was born in 1895 and passed away in 1978.
“I did not know Hallie,” Thomas said. “... I heard about Hallie throughout my life because she was like a second grandma to mom. But learning about her and the history of the house, with not only with Hallie, but my grandparents,” was her favorite part about creating Hallie’s House.
There has been a lot of emotional significance with Hallie’s House.
“We went to and put some flowers on (Hallie’s) grave for Memorial Day,” Thomas said. “And I told mom, I was like, ‘It seems weird to feel so connected to somebody that I never knew, but I do.’ Because this house is inspired by her.”
Hallie was a close family friend and neighbor to Thomas’ grandparents, who lived next door. Hallie lived in the house that the new vacation rental is in. It was built in 1925.
“My grandma was born in this house,” Thomas said about Hallie’s House.
Her grandma and family owned it until they moved away for a little while. They then came back and lived next door to Hallie’s House until Thomas’ grandmother passed away.
“(Hallie) was very close to my grandma,” Thomas said. “And her husband, my grandpa. And so when my mom was born and all of her kids, they were like grandkids to Hallie.”
In preparing the rental home for guests, spending time with her daughter and reconnecting with the neighborhood has been special for Umbarger.
“We had a really good time doing it. The fact that (Ashley’s) here more often than she used to be has made it more wonderful,” Umbarger said.
Greg Pollock renovated the home and restored it, which Thomas and Umbarger credit him for all his hard work and meticulous renovations.
“Bringing it back to life really was him,” Thomas said.
Hallie’s House boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The front porch, adorned with lights, welcomes guests with a swing. The back patio has a fire pit for s’mores. There also is a washer and dryer, whirlpool tub, fireplaces, a garage, original woodwork and more at Hallie’s House. Thomas found many treasures on Facebook Marketplace, thrift stores and more.
Hallie’s House is decorated with blue and yellow accents, in honor of Hallie’s fine dishes (which are blue) and her love of yellow roses. (The primary bedroom upstairs features the china as well.)
“They’re pieces that we want other people to enjoy,” Thomas said. Hallie would want others to enjoy the treasures, Umbarger told Thomas.
“Everything that is in the house was put in the house with the mindset that families would come through and enjoy it,” Thomas said.
“If you had known Hallie, she loved children,” Umbarger added. “And she was one of those people that loved to visit with people. I can see her smiling all the time.”
“And my grandma too,” Thomas said. “I can imagine my grandma like, ‘Oh, wow.’”
Thomas says the decor of Hallie’s House is in a vintage farmhouse theme. It is currently adorned in decorations celebrating the Fourth of July; Thomas will switch those out for the various holidays and seasons.
People can rent out Hallie’s House on the AirBnB, Evolve, Booking.com and Vrbo websites. People can contact Thomas at hallies.house.ks@gmail.com or 785-202-0630. People can find Hallie’s House on Facebook and Instagram as well.
