A familiar, deep connection and a love for interior design combined together as Ashley Thomas and her family are now offering lodging at Hallie’s House.

Thomas and her husband, Willie, have opened a new vacation rental in Chanute on Central. Thomas’ mother, Nisha Umbarger, is managing the house. Ashley, who grew up on a farm near Chanute, and her husband, Willie, live in Manhattan, so Umbarger has offered a helping hand in the venture.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments