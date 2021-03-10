Farmers Market opening set

Main Street Chanute has announced its first Tuesday Farmers Market will be April 27, 5-6:30 pm at Main Street Pavilion.

There will also be a market on Saturdays starting May 1 from 9-11 am.

“In addition to our returning vendors, a new addition this year will be George and Rita Arnold of Leroy who will have bedding plants and more,” said Ruthann Boatwright, executive director for Main Street,

SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks will be accepted again this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments