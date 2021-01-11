ERIE — After being sworn in as Neosho County Sheriff on Monday, as a first official act, Greg Taylor appointed Jim Keath into a temporary position of undersheriff. 

Former Sheriff and now Undersheriff Keath has agreed to assist with some training and help finish a couple of objectives the office has. 

“I am also proud to announce the return of former investigator/supervisor Captain Adam Bennett to the sheriff’s office,” Taylor said.

Capt. Bennett has previously worked approximately 11 years with the sheriff’s office and left six years ago to operate a family business. Taylor said he brings a wealth of experience and training back to the office. 

Bennett will be doing some training and recertifying in the months to come and will be appointed to undersheriff in April. Taylor said another recent promotion is that of Sgt. Tyler Seibel to the position of Lt. Detective, replacing Lt. Detective Mike Coover who retired in December.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Neosho County in the role of sheriff,” Taylor said.

 

 

