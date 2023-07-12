USD 413 Board of Education - July 10, 2023 - Matt Koester

USD 413 Interim Superintendent Matt Koester discusses his draft of guidelines for bathroom and locker room use during the Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 10.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

USD 413 Interim Superintendent Matt Koester provided a long-awaited update on recent controversy with bathroom and locker room use during the July board meeting Monday.

Koester mentioned his last month was filled with discussions with attorneys on the district’s next steps.

