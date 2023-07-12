USD 413 Interim Superintendent Matt Koester provided a long-awaited update on recent controversy with bathroom and locker room use during the July board meeting Monday.
Koester mentioned his last month was filled with discussions with attorneys on the district’s next steps.
“I think (the conversations) are going well,” Koester said. “Obviously we need to stay within the law, but we also need to do what’s right for our community. It’s a matter of trying to accomplish all of that while keeping the district in a position that is defensible.”
Taking inspiration from a similar document released by the Texas School Board Association in 2022, Koester put together a draft of best practices — which he also refers to as supportive measures.
“I don’t think we can truly reach a compromise that is effective for everybody, so the goal is to do the best we can with supportive measures,” Koester said.
The document presented Monday includes definitions of the following terms: supportive measures, sex, gender, gender identity, transgender and gender non-conforming.
The document states that: “Students may use the restroom and locker room that conforms with the student’s sex assigned at birth, or they may use any unisex facility available to students.” It also includes a case-by-case discussion on appropriate supportive measures.
The expectations go on to say: “Any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, may be provided access to a single stall restroom, but no student shall be required to use such a restroom.” Similar requests in the locker room will be given a “reasonable alternative changing area,” such as a private room or stall.
Also included in the expectations are typical time and place restrictions on use of bathrooms, such as a prohibition on loitering.
Koester took the path of setting up guidelines as opposed to policies because he wanted to approach the problem from the perspective of all students, instead of attacking individual issues one by one.
“At the heart of public schools, we accept all. Because of that, discrimination is a big deal, and we can’t discriminate against people. We don’t even want any student to feel as if they’re being discriminated against, even if they’re not,” Koester said. “There are plenty of reasons why kids need something different for a restroom, it’s not just (a transgender issue).”
Koester mentioned that with Title IX guidelines on the subject set to come out within the month, it would be foolish to set policies in stone.
“Creating policy kinda ties your hands in what you have to do,” he said. “If our policy falls out of line with the law, we automatically put ourselves in a non-defensible position. Creating guidelines allows it to be more fluid than if we create policy. For the most part, we can accomplish the same things with guidelines as we can with policy.”
Board member Jeff Caldwell called upon Koester to ensure he would follow state law and the newly-enforced SB180. Koester quickly assured Caldwell that SB180 would be followed, as he saw it mainly as a vital statistics issue.
Koester said that he would refrain from a decision on setting policy until a federal ruling.
Caldwell requested Koester bring lawyers to the Aug. 9 meeting to discuss the matter further.
