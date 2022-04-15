Inbody looks to continue expanding reach of school
MATT RESNICK
Already one of the longest-tenured college presidents in the state of Kansas, the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees extended school President Dr. Brian Inbody’s current contract by an additional year at Thursday’s monthly meeting. Inbody has been employed by the college since 2003, ascending to the role of president in 2010. The college has greatly expanded its scope under Inbody’s watch, having relocated NCCC’s Ottawa campus as well as opening a number of off-campus classroom sites throughout southeast and northeast Kansas.
Inbody’s vision to grow the institution came to fruition with the construction of the new Mitchell Career and Technical Education Center, set to open this fall in the Industrial Park.
Obstacles lie ahead in Inbody’s quest to grow the college, with Inbody citing a demographic cliff. It refers to a predicted decline in college-aged students over the next several years, due to a decrease in the overall number of babies born between 2007 and 2009.
“Which means the number of traditional-age students across the country will drop,” Inbody said, adding that it may correlate with
the great recession of 2008. “When people are worried about money, they usually don’t have babies because babies are expensive. So that’s one thing that we’re preparing for now.”
Inbody noted a key question that could help offset the potential pitfall.
“Will we get our non-traditional students, our older students, to come back to college?” Inbody said, adding that it will be predicated on the state of the economy. “If there’s not very many jobs available, then people come back to college for retraining – which is what happened between 2009 and 2011.”
Regardless of the outlook, he hopes to keep the school moving forward with the addition of new programs that meet local needs.
“We’ve revitalized a lot of the area, and we’re doing what we can to make our service area a better place to live and have better outcomes on various education levels,” he said. “So we want to be a big participant in that. That’s what I hope to accomplish over the next four years.”
The crown jewel of his blueprint to grow the school, Inbody sees the Mitchell Tech-Ed Center as a regional hub, which will also cater to high school students. The facility was fully funded through donations, including $500,000 from USD 413.
The Tech-Ed center will debut this fall with a quartet of anchor programs — Aerostructures, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Welding and Construction. The fall of 2023 lineup will include the addition of HVAC and Electrical programs. A seventh program is on tap for fall of ‘24, but the school is unable to release information due to bureaucratic red tape.
“That’s a program through the Title III grant and we have to get approval from the Feds on that one,” Inbody said. “When talking about what the next four years will look like, I believe that the Mitchell Career and Technology Center is going to grow significantly over that period of time as far as new programs are concerned.”
Other new programs associated with the college in general are Paralegal and Dietary Management. Paralegal is already available, while the Dietary Management program is slated for a fall debut at Chanute High School.
Recognition
Trustees recognized the NCCC Spirit Team, as well as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society students. On hand for the meeting, the Spirit Team recently placed fourth at Nationals.
“The Spirit Team had a wonderful season,” Inbody said.
The school’s Phi Theta Kappa recently attended a related convention in Denver and participated in several different competitions. NCCC had one student reach the quarterfinals of the E-sports video gaming competition, while another was a member of a team that captured the Quiz Bowl championship.
“We were excited to be so well represented by those students,” wInbody said.
In personnel moves, Trustees approved:
Resignations – Heidi Ranz as nursing instructor; Jayce Fugate as administrative assistant to Talent Search; Cindy Light as nursing instructor; Meika Mathews as assistant Spirit coach.
Hires – Rachele Cosby as Healthcare Clinical Support Coordinator.
Position changes – Pamela Ehmke from assistant bookstore coordinator to bookstore coordinator; Noemi Pizzaro from part-time to full-time bookstore assistant; Lorraine Kuzen-Stephens from library clerk to CLC associate.
Trustees also approved the renewal of annual contracts for faculty, administrative employees and hourly employees.
