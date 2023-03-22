Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown submitted his annual wish list to Neosho County Commissioners of items he believes are needed for the department to reach its full operational capabilities.

While Brown didn’t provide an overall estimate for the roughly two dozen items during the March 14 meeting, the extensive list would cost the county millions. At the very top, Brown requested a “brand new” facility for the department, at a location that differs from its current one. Brown also asked for office space at the complex, a separate mechanic/welding shop, multiple machine sheds, and a noxious weed building. 

