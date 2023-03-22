Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown submitted his annual wish list to Neosho County Commissioners of items he believes are needed for the department to reach its full operational capabilities.
While Brown didn’t provide an overall estimate for the roughly two dozen items during the March 14 meeting, the extensive list would cost the county millions. At the very top, Brown requested a “brand new” facility for the department, at a location that differs from its current one. Brown also asked for office space at the complex, a separate mechanic/welding shop, multiple machine sheds, and a noxious weed building.
The Road and Bridge office is down the street from the courthouse in Erie, and does not contain office space.
“If I need to have a private conversation with an employee, we can’t do it there,” he said.
Brown also wants grader sheds constructed in Thayer, St. Paul and Galesburg, as well as a new salt shed located south of the county landfill.
Brown also noted that commissioners should consider purchasing land for a county-owned rock quarry.
Other pricey investments listed by Brown included the purchase of two dump trucks, equipped with demolition beds and high-lift tailgates, which he identified as soon being available for purchase. Brown also listed three different styles of trucks he says are needed, as well as multiple tractors.
“I know that’s a pretty lengthy list and I don’t expect it to be fulfilled any time soon,” Brown said.
Harassment allegation
In an interview with The Tribune, Brown again leveled a claim of harassment against 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff. Brown tied the allegation to complaints made against the Road and Bridge Department by Westhoff and members of the public. Brown believes that Westhoff is manufacturing the complaints through collaboration with the individuals. Those who have recently lodged complaints have also been in contact with Westhoff prior to their appearances before the commission.
“It’s not a coincidence; these things are staged. Everyone who knows anything about our department and Commissioner Westhoff knows that,” Brown said. “All you have to do is connect the dots and there are ties to him every time.”
At the March 14 meeting, Mark Corbett delivered a scathing rebuke of the Road and Bridge Department as part of his wide-ranging complaint. He also indicated that he had been in contact with Westhoff regarding the gripe.
“When you bring somebody in there and they are making accusations toward me and another Road and Bridge employee — and there is not an ounce of truth to it — that is harassment, by definition,” Brown said. “You cannot do that, and it goes on here.”
Brown has said the harassment has been an on-going issue, while Westhoff has denied previous allegations made by Brown.
Other R&B business
During Brown’s department-head report, commissioners approved a proposal from Chanute-based Gericke Iron and Metal Inc. to purchase scrap metal at the Neosho County landfill.
According to the proposal, Gericke will place a 40-cubic-yard capacity roll-off box at the landfill site, which will be weighed on the county landfill scale upon arrival. The loaded roll-off box will then be weighed prior to its departure from the landfill. The contract states that Gericke will pay current market price-per-ton for the scrap metal that’s removed, with a price deduction of $65 per delivery for fuel service charges.
Commissioners also approved Cleaver Farm & Home’s proposal to sell culverts to the county at 7 percent over cost. Cleaver’s pricing is subject to change up or down due to market fluctuations.
“As the pricing changes, Cleaver Farm & Home will send pricing to the Road and Bridge director,” the proposal read.
Commissioner Nic Galemore offered insight into the deal.
“We used to buy them by truckload, but now we go intermittently,” he said. “So whenever we have a need, we buy one.”
Commissioners also voted by a 2-1 margin to allow Brown to fill vacant positions in the Road and Bridge Department. Commissioner Nic Galemore was the dissenting vote, citing timing concerns.
