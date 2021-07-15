MATT RESNICK
A whirlwind four-day trip to Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania recently concluded for a group of 54 local students and chaperones.
The East Coast swing included visits to the Washington Monument, World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Air Force Memorial, US Marine Corps War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Women’s Memorial, and Gettysburg National Military Park. They also caught up-close glimpses of the White House and the United States Capitol building.
The school district had originally planned for the trip to take place last summer, but it was postponed as a result of the global health pandemic. The students ranged from incoming freshmen to juniors at Chanute High School. The approximate, all-inclusive pre-paid cost for students and adults alike was $1,800, with their lodging booked at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, a five-star National Harbor hotel.
Taking charge of the planning phase were Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps and the school’s lead history department instructor, Wendy Jones. Jones said the only drawback occurred when the travel party was unable to book tickets for the Smithsonian Museums.
“They could not accommodate our group due to a very limited number of tickets available to the public, and were sold out through mid-August,” Jones said, adding that they replaced it with a tour of Gettysburg.
“They did such a great job of preserving the history of that battle and that time in our nation’s history,” Jones said of the deadliest clash to ever take place on US soil, spanning from July 1-3, 1863.
“I still get goosebumps (thinking about the visit there).”
Likewise, Jones referred to the stop at Arlington National Cemetery as “powerful for the students.”
Epps echoed Jones’ sentiments about Gettysburg.
“It was an amazing day,” he said. “As an old history teacher, I was standing in the location where the stuff I taught happened. It gave me goosebumps.”
Jones said she hoped the trip would enable the school’s history books “to come to life.” She used an example that took place at George Washington’s boyhood home in Mount Vernon, Virginia.
“(Some people) there were talking about George Washington telling a lie, and my kids already knew the myth, and that’s not what really happened,” Jones said. “Someone else cut down the (cherry) tree, and he took the blame for it.
“The life lessons where they can put their hands on things, see and take pictures of things – you just can’t get better than that.”
Jones said the group had a phenomenal tour guide.
“He gave us the history, backstory, little tidbits and the fun facts,” she said. “So just having that all culminate with kids that I’ve had in class, that was probably the best part for me. Getting to experience it with the kids.”
Epps enjoyed being a witness to the students’ discoveries.
“My biggest takeaway was seeing the lightbulb in these kids go off,” he said. “It was surreal for these kids to see things they never imagined seeing. And it was cool seeing kids there with a parent bond and learn through the process.”
Epps, a self-described history and geography buff, said a personal highlight for him was visiting the grave of Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the man who drew up the blueprint for Washington, DC.
“His grave is on top of Arlington National Cemetery looking down,” Epps said. “As I was there, his design of the city all started making sense to me.”
There was no wasted time on the trip, according to both Jones and Epps.
“We walked between 25,000 to 30,000 steps a day,” said Jones, adding that there were no discipline issues and that it was akin to a dream trip. “I got to experience the trip with my son Darron, who I had in class. And to walk with him in DC was priceless to me.”
“Every second was planned,” added Epps.
Jones said she potentially has designs on a DC/Philadelphia tour next summer. She said she plans on “debriefing” with Epps about it, but that it would add an extra day to the itinerary.
“I can see us presenting that to the board,” she said. “It’s right up the kids’ alley.”
