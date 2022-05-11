GREG LOWER
The Chanute public schools superintendent met with residents for coffee and questions downtown Wednesday morning.
Kellen Adams discussed staffing and other issues at Cardinal Drugstore at the sixth Coffee with Kellen gathering. The sessions started in October, but have not been held the past three months because of schedule conflicts.
Education still faces a shortage of substitute teachers, but Adams said Chanute has hired three full-time substitutes, one for each building. The number of vacancies during the spring is high, he said, but the district has all teaching positions filled.
The state has decreased requirements for temporary substitutes to candidates 18 years of age with a high school diploma who have been vetted by the district. Adams dislikes some regards of the change, he said, but likes some changes.
Chanute’s full-time substitutes were hired on the previous standards, which require someone be 21 years of age with 60 college credit hours.
The district interviewed band director applicants and has a candidate, Adams said. The candidate will replace middle and high school band director Mary Wagoner, who is going to Valley Center. Her assistant is also retiring.
Resident Larry Calhoun said he expects other teacher shortages.
“Nobody wants to pay teachers what teachers deserve,” he said, adding that he could not handle the job. “I’d be in handcuffs.”
Chanute’s salaries are competitive, Adams said, and the district has a counselor and supplemental positions open.
Adams is also concerned about loosening of restrictions on transfers between districts. Administrators and teachers opposed the change, and the Chanute district stands to both lose some and gain some, Adams said.
Participants at the gathering talked about students going from district to district to district with athletic eligibility, and districts recruiting for sports.
Other questions concerned the new Chanute Board of Education member and the bowling program.
Chanute schools are approaching the end of the school year, a period of frequent concerts and other events that Adams informally called the madness of May. CHS graduation is 2 pm Sunday and classes for everyone but seniors finish May 20.
The Chanute school calendar builds in up to 50 hours more than the state requires, Adams said, in case of snow days and other cancellations or delays. Thayer and some districts that are closer to the state requirement are out this week.
Although Chanute used few of its snow days this winter, Adams said there has been no conversation at the board level about an early release. He said schools are the safest place for students to be, and the time is already budgeted.
