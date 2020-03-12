GREG LOWER
ERIE — When suspects are held in the Neosho County jail, law enforcement staff not only must keep them from having access to drugs or other contraband, they also must deal with the consequences of addicts kept away from their “fix.”
Neosho County Sheriff Jim Keath said while trafficking in a correctional institution quite often involves drugs, it most commonly comes up during the initial booking process.
During booking, a suspect’s personal property is confiscated and inventoried. The suspects get their possessions back when they are released.
But if the suspect has drugs or drug paraphernalia that a deputy or officer does not find at the time of the arrest, the suspect may face charges of trafficking contraband in addition to possession if the items are found at the time of booking.
In a recent incident, three inmates were charged with trafficking contraband because of pieces of metal they broke from mesh at a stairwell. Keath said the metal could have been used as a weapon.
Inmates dealing with drug addiction and withdrawal are also common. Part of the screening process during booking is to check on the suspect’s drug and medical history and to work with a healthcare provider. Jail staff works with healthcare providers if suspects have withdrawal or other medical issues.
Keath said the jail sees a lot of suspects who are addicts.
“The question is what they’re withdrawing from or how bad,” he said, adding that he has seen cases where suspects required hospitalization.
Wednesday morning’s jail roster showed 51 total inmates, with more than 20 on drug-related charges who had been held as long as since April 2019.
Addiction also goes hand in hand with mental health issues, Keath said.
“Unfortunately, when they check out of the jail, it’s right back to whatever they’d like to do again,” he said.
Methamphetamine causes most withdrawal issues, and is very addictive, Keath said. But the severity depends on how much the suspect had been taking and for how long ago, the suspect’s size and weight, and whether food was involved.
“Each person’s different,” he said.
Typically, courts order defendants to seek addiction treatment, but Keath said at one time many area treatment centers were so backed up, the choice depended on which had an open bed.
