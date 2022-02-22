GREG LOWER
A bicyclist who intends to circle the globe reached Chanute Monday on a trek that started in China.
Zhe Chen, 29, does not intend for a little winter weather to keep him from departing this morning after staying with Chanute resident Rick Bushnell. Chen arrived Monday afternoon after pedaling 70 miles from Nevada, Mo. His next destinations are Tulsa then Albuquerque, NM.
Bushnell has hosted cross-country bicyclists for six years through the online organization the Warmshowers Foundation. Since the typical cycling season is from May to September, he said Chen’s winter ride is unusual.
“I don’t understand it either,” Bushnell said. “This is a whole new experience for me.”
But Chen previously crossed New York state in February.
“He said he doesn’t mind riding in the snow,” Bushnell said, but Chen does mind the rain. If the wind is from the north as Chen rides down US-169, it will help.
Since Chen is off of the traditional cycling routes, motorists may not expect him. He usually rides 50 to 100 miles a day.
Chen is from Xian, a city more than 2 1/2 millennia old in central China. He comes from a middle-class family that works in textiles, and after high school, Chen spent three years selling ceramics.
He began cross-country cycling in China in 2015, and heard people talking about other countries. That got him interested, so the next year Chen rode from China through Europe as far as France. There he broke both his wrists and had to cancel a trip to Rome to return to Xian.
Chen started riding again in 2018, going westward through Russia to Moscow. He flew by plane to Kenya and bicycled south through Africa.
Chen then went by plane from Capetown to Chile and through South America as far as the southern cape. Although he spent almost 2 1/2 years in South America, English is the only non-native language he speaks.
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 closed many borders. Although he had ridden through Columbia to Central America, he eventually was able to take a plane from Peru to Miami.
Chen traveled north to Boston and west to Chicago. He has a six-month tourist visa to Mexico, but has not been able to get a Canadian visa yet. He plans to travel as far north as Nuvuk, Alaska, also called Point Barrow.
His plans are fluid and he said his philosophy is similar to the Chinese system of Tao.
“I’m nothing special,” Chen said.
He would like to stay in countries to work long enough to earn money to continue the trip.
“I never use my parents’ money,” Chen said.
Aside from places on warmshowers.org, he camps out but never stays in hotels. In one place, the eggs he brought for food froze.
Chen originally expected the trip to take five to eight years, but now plans to return home in October 2028. He also wants to write a book – not about his journey, but a fiction novel – and said the trip is a way to learn about how other people live.
