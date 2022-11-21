• Smoot stepping into leadership role
CHS Scholars Bowl team runner-up at Prairie View
MATT RESNICK
While it may not be as high-profile as other extracurricular activities, the Chanute High School Scholars Bowl team is looking to make a name for itself.
Formerly known as the student quiz show “High Q,” Scholars Bowl is a game that entails head-to-head competition in which teams answer questions from a variety of areas of knowledge including history, literature, mathematics, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture and sports. Similar to the game show Jeopardy!, competitors use a buzzer-system that allows for the interruption of questions in order to answer.
The Blue Comets recently notched a runner-up finish at the 10-school Prairie View High School tournament, concluding with a 7-3 record. It was Chanute’s third competition of the season and the first time the team has placed this semester.
Playing a starring role, CHS junior Blaine Smoot has been a Scholars Bowl participant since his Royster Middle School days.
“I like being able to display my own knowledge about a bunch of different topics,” he said, adding that his primary areas of expertise are math and science.
Smoot said he also enjoys camaraderie with teammates, noting that the team does not take itself too seriously.
“I like the culture. The team is not super-competitive, but enough that it’s fun and not completely taking over my life,” he said. “It’s a fun atmosphere.”
As the Blue Comets have steadily ascended this season, Smoot has assumed a leadership role within the team.
“I have a pretty good range of knowledge on a lot of topics,” said Smoot, an aspiring software or electrical engineer. “I also know all of the team members fairly well and can connect with them.”
Smoot added that the runner-up finish was a total team effort, and ranks as his fondest memory of the season to this point.
“We had a lot of good team synergy. There was a lot of input and everybody knew a lot of the answers and contributed to the finish,” he said. “Especially on the math questions where we had to do some figuring, we all worked together to get the answers that we needed. We’ve all sort of grown a bit.”
While math and history are sweet spots for the team, fine arts has proven to be the Blue Comets’ kryptonite.
“Fine arts, we have an issue with,” Smoot said.
Consistency and effort are areas of improvement for Smoot.
“My sophomore year, I didn’t show up to as many meets as I should have,” he said, adding that Scholars Bowl coach Joe Holman has kept him accountable during his junior year.
Assistant coach Adam Wilcox said he’s been impressed with the team.
“Our varsity group is pretty strong. Most of them have been around for a few years and are stepping up,” he said. “Team members like Blaine Smoot and Jayden Stiles that we didn’t rely on as much in the past have built experience and are now carrying the team.”
Smoot has been successful throughout his prep career, having qualified for the Scholars Bowl state meet as a freshman.
“Blaine wasn’t asked to do too much because it was a strong team, but now it’s on his shoulders and he’s doing great,” Wilcox said. “He has a really wide knowledge set. He’s just great all-around.”
Also serving as the junior varsity head coach, Wilcox said the varsity team is continuing to make strides.
“We want everyone to have a main and secondary category (they specialize in), so then we have everything covered at least twice,” Wilcox explained.
The Blue Comets return to action with a home tournament Dec. 6, followed by a meet in Girard on Dec. 8.
